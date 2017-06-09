21 Father's Day Card And Dad Will Find Funny
With Father's Day fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to give your old man.
You could try making something or going in on a group gift, but sometimes the simplest things are best. Which is why we suggest going with a great card.
These days you can find a card for pretty much anything, let alone anyone. In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 21 cute and funny Father's Day cards — so you can celebrate him while still poking fun at him!
Oh, and though we know we don't have to remind you, it wouldn't hurt to slide a gift card or handwritten note in there too.
For the father who loves "The Godfather" (and sandwiches). Buy it here. Price: $6.30
For the dad that read you every superhero story. Get it here. Price: $6.26.
For the dad who has had this exact same conversation. Get it here. Price: $6.26
For the dad who eats everything. Get it here. Price: $6.30
For the dad who makes inappropriate jokes. Get it here. Price: $5
For the cheesy dad. Get it here. Price: $6.26
For the dad who doesn't play favourites. Get it here. Price: $5.91
For the dad who loves puns. Get it here. Price: $6.26
For that dad who kills all the spiders. Get it here. Price: $5.50
For the Star Wars buff. Get it here. Price: $6.24
For the foodie father. Get it here. Price: $5.00
For the dad who loves to grill. Get it here. Price: $6.95
For the dad who gets it. Get it here. Price: $6.30
For the dad who's proud of his "Dad Bod". Get it here. Price: $6.80
For the dad who knows his jokes are terrible. Get it here. Price: $6.24
For the dad who refuses to fly with United anymore. Get it here. Price: $8.33
For the dad who doesn't ask for rent. Get it here. Price: $4.43
For the conspiracy theory buff. Get it here.Price: $6.25
For the fashionable father. Get it here. Price: $8.34
For the dad who watches too much daytime TV. Get it here. Price: $8.31
For the dad who always disappears to his man cave. Get it here. Price: $6.26