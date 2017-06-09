ADVERTISEMENT

With Father's Day fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to give your old man.

You could try making something or going in on a group gift, but sometimes the simplest things are best. Which is why we suggest going with a great card.

These days you can find a card for pretty much anything, let alone anyone. In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 21 cute and funny Father's Day cards — so you can celebrate him while still poking fun at him!

Oh, and though we know we don't have to remind you, it wouldn't hurt to slide a gift card or handwritten note in there too.