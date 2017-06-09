Tatiana Maslany shows off her two acting awards backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tatiana Maslany celebrates backstage after winning two acting awards at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Dave Chappelle at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Executive producer Patrick Roy (L) and producer Sylvain Corbeil pose backstage with trophies after "It's Only the End of the World" was awarded best film at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Stephan James poses with his award for best actor for the film "Race" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The cast and crew of "Letterkenny" pose backstage after being awarded best comedy series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, of "Kim's Convenience," poses with the award for best actor in a comedy series backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Stephan James poses with his award for best actor for the film "Race" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, of "Kim's Convenience," poses with the award for best actor in a comedy series backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Catherine O'Hara poses with her award for best actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Catherine O'Hara poses with her award for best actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Cast and crew of "Orphan Black" pose backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Tatiana Maslany holds a prop backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Tantoo Cardinal holds her Earle Grey Award backstage during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

The cast and crew react after "Letterkenny" was awarded best comedy series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Tatiana Maslany (C) reacts with the cast and crew after "Orphan Black" was awarded for best TV drama series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Tatiana Maslany (C) reacts with the cast and crew after "Orphan Black" was awarded for best TV drama series during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Natasha Negovanlis holds her Fan Choice award backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Stephan James accepts the award for best actor for the film "Race" during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Natasha Negovanlis holds her Fans Choice award backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Natasha Negovanlis holds her Fan Choice award backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performs during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performs during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performs during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performs during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Comedian Howie Mandel hosts during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer poses backstage with his lifetime achievement award during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer poses backstage with his lifetime achievement award during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer (L) is presented his lifetime achievement award by director Atom Egoyan at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Adrian Holmes, of "19-2," holds his award for best actor in a drama series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Adrian Holmes, of "19-2," poses backstage with his award for best actor in a drama series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Michelle Shephard, Patrick Reed and Peter Raymont accept the Donald Brittain award for best social-political documentary for "Guantanamo's Child Omar Khadr" during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Jason Priestley and swimmer Penny Oleksiak present an award during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Jess Salgueiro attends 2017 Canadian Screen Awardsat Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: (L-R) Gilbert Rozon, Dave Chappelle and Bruce Hills attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tantoo Cardinal attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Yannick Bisson attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Lyriq Bent attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: George Stroumboulopoulos attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Francesco Yates attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: (L-R) Gilbert Rozon, Dave Chappelle and Bruce Hills attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Yannick Bisson attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Jann Arden attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Francesco Yates attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Lyriq Bent attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Dave Chappelle attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: The cast of 'Mr D' attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Carmen Moore attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: The Honourable Melanie Joly attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Kristin Lehman attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Arisa Cox attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Andrea Iervolino attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Kristin Lehman attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Lauren Lee Smith, Rick Roberts, Kristopher Turner and Torri Higginson attend 2017 Canadian Screen Awardsat Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Ana Golja attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Philip Sternberg and Catherine Reitman attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tatiana Maslany attends the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tatiana Maslany poses in the press room at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

Jess Salgueiro arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Clara Pasieka arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Allie MacDonald arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Tatiana Maslany, of "Orphan Black," arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jann Arden arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Costume designer Patricia Macneil arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Tatiana Maslany, of "Orphan Black," arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bhreagh Macneil and Ashley McKenzie arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wendy Crewson arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Lyriq Bent arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Susan Kent, Shawn Majumper, Cathy Jones and Mark Critch, of "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Jennifer Whalen and Aurora Browne, of the "Baroness Von Sketch Show," hold up their name cards for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Natasha Negovanlis arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Gerry Dee, of the television series "Mr. D," is kissed by his daughters Faith and Aly as they arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Adrian Holmes arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Michelle Mylett arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cynthia Knight arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sasha K. Gordon arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Comedian Howie Mandel arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer-songwriter Jillea arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Singer-songwriter Jillea arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Presenter Sean Cullen arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Michelle Nolden arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Gabrielle Tremblay arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Emmanuel Kabongo arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Landon Liboiron (R) speaks with a fan after posing for a selfie during the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Entrepreneur Michele Romanow arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Jennifer Dale arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Television personality Jessi Cruickshank arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Comedienne and playwright Trey Anthony arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Television personality Jessi Cruickshank arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Stephan James poses in the press room at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Fiona Fu and Steph Song attend the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television's 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Tatiana Maslany at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 12: Dave Chappelle at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on March 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)