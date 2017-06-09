ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary Diane Keaton was recently honoured by the American Film Institute with a well-deserved Life Achievement Award.

But AFI weren't the only folks who paid major tribute to the iconic star.

Fellow actress Meryl Streep also paid homage to Keaton. And in true form, she got into character for this very special role.

Dressed in a black blazer, a white button up with black trim (with the collar up, of course), a striped scarf knotted and a trademark Diane Keaton statement hat, Streep rocked the look of one of the 71-year-old's most memorable characters, Annie Hall, from the 1977 film of the same name.

Other celebs like Warren Beatty, Steve Martin and Lisa Kudrow were also there to pay their respects to Keaton.

"What Diane brings to a movie, if you are lucky enough to cast Diane, you realize very quickly the truth in that old axiom that character is plot," Beatty said of his esteemed counterpart. "Well, casting is character. Diane Keaton is a plot. She is an unpredictable, mysterious, suspenseful, constantly surprising, sometime comedic, sometimes tragic always engaging plot. The woman is a story.”

He's definitely got a point. You go, Diane!