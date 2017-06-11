ADVERTISEMENT

NEW YORK - The musical with the big heart had the Tonys audience roaring with glee faster than you can say "The Rock."

Host Kevin Spacey kicked off the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night with a comedic medley of the best musical nominees - including the Canadian favourite, “Come From Away.”

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined Spacey onstage to offer him advice about helming the show, and the duo engaged in tongue-in-cheek banter with a nod to Newfoundland, where “Come From Away” is set.

Whoopi Goldberg and Kevin Spacey do their thing at the Tonys (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“If you want to learn, you've got to go to where some of the greatest hosts of all time have gotten their start. Carson, Crystal, Letterman. You've got to go to the Rock,” Goldberg said.

“What? All the way to Newfoundland?” Spacey replied.

Soon after, cast members from “Come From Away” went onstage linked arm-in-arm with dancers and performed a snippet of “Welcome to the Rock” from the hit musical.

They returned to the stage a few minutes later for a full performance of the song, which was introduced by fellow Canadian Ron Duguay, a former New York Ranger.

The cast of 'Come From Away' performs onstage at the Tonys. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“Come From Away” is set in Gander in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

The heartwarming musical is up for seven Tonys, including best musical.



(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

With files from HuffPost Canada.

