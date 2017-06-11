Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL
Althia Raj Headshot
Become a fan

Jagmeet Singh, NDP Leadership Candidate, Channels Robin Hood For Tax Policies

Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh wants to tax the rich and give to the poor.

In one of his first major policy announcements, HuffPost Canada has learned the Ontario MPP is proposing a huge transfer of wealth designed to lift millions out of poverty.

“When our neighbours do better, we all do better,” Singh says about his plan to help Canadians with disabilities, seniors, and those struggling to make ends meet.

jagmeet singh brampton may 2017Ontario deputy NDP leader Jagmeet Singh launches his bid for the federal NDP leadership in Brampton, Ont. on May 15, 2017. (Photo: Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Inspired by the Liberals’ successful 2015 campaign when they promised to increase taxes on the top one per cent to support more generous tax-free child benefits, the charismatic New Democrat is hoping to steal Justin Trudeau’s playbook with bigger and bolder change.

Singh proposes new federal tax brackets for high income earners: Canadians taking home between $350,000 and $499,999 would be taxed at 35 per cent (instead of 33 per cent), and income over $500,000 would be taxed at 37 per cent.

Singh would increase taxes on capital gains, hiking the inclusion rate from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. He would also implement an estate tax of 40 per cent on assets above $4 million.

Corporations would also see a huge tax increase from the current 15 per cent to 19.5 per cent — reversing decades of corporate tax cuts.

Corporate tax write-offs would also be on the chopping block. “Box seat tickets and expensive meals will end,” Singh states in what he calls his income security agenda. “Corporations will be asked to pay their fair share.”

He adds: “A Jagmeet Singh-led government will build an inclusive and more progressive tax system that will ask Canadians to invest in one another.”

With all that money, Singh seeks to introduce three new programs designed to help the working poor, and to eliminate the number of seniors and people with severe disabilities living in poverty.

The NDP leadership candidate proposes a wage subsidy called the “working Canadian guarantee.”

Singh would triple the amount currently offered by the Working Income Tax Benefit (WITB), a refundable tax credit for low-income individuals to encourage them to stay in the workforce, and others to start working.
"A Jagmeet Singh-led government will build an inclusive and more progressive tax system that will ask Canadians to invest in one another."


Singh’s guarantee would come in monthly or quarterly payments rather than the current annual lump sum, so that individuals can more easily access cash.

To pay for the program, Singh would scrap the Canada Employment Credit. Worth approximately $2.3 billion, it’s mostly used by wealthy Canadians, said the candidate’s policy director Jonathan Sas.

“Like many of those boutique tax credit, it skews heavily towards the wealthy, who know to file for it, who have accountants to do it, and the people who it was supposed to help, it has not helped at all,” Sas said.

At a time of exploding part-time work, automation and globalization, the wage subsidy would serve as a safety net: “[The WITB] has been successful already and we want to improve it and expand it.”
 

For seniors, Singh proposes to combine a number of existing programs (Old Age Security, the Guaranteed Income Supplement, the age credit, and the pension income credit) into one income-tested “Canada seniors guarantee.” The benefit would be phased out at an income level that will be disclosed once Singh’s campaign can access government figures, said Sas.

This would allow low- and middle-income seniors a boost in their benefits, said Singh.

“We think that the wealthiest seniors, those with a lot of investments, with secure pensions, don’t need the same kind of benefits that those at the low end do” Sas said. “There are 28 per cent of single female seniors living in poverty. They deserve a richer benefit.”

jagmeet singhJagmeet Singh, seen in 2015, is one of five NDP leadership candidates. (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A big part of Singh's tax increases would help fund a new “Canadians with disabilities guarantee.” This $8 billion to $10 billion program would offer an income-tested, non-taxable benefit designed to complement provincial allowances to some approximately 500,000 individuals.

“There is no excuse that in a country as rich as ours that so many Canadians with disabilities are forced to live in poverty,” Singh said in a promotion video.

Sas told HuffPost Canada that while social assistance rates differ across the provinces, most are below the poverty line.

“What we are committing to is a new federal benefit, with a commitment to lift every senior with a severe disability out of poverty,” he said.

Singh also plans to establish a “tax fairness commission” that will be tasked with recommending ways to make the tax system more progressive and balanced.

Five candidates are running for the NDP leadership: Singh, and MPs Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton, Guy Caron and Peter Julian.

The party selects a new leader this fall.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
NDP Leadership Race 2017: Candidates
of
  • Jagmeet Singh, 38

    The Ontario MPP and former deputy leader of the Ontario NDP joined the race in May 2017. A bilingual Sikh known for his social media prowess and fashion sense, Singh is seen as a top contender.

  • Charlie Angus, 54

    The veteran Ontario MP, first elected in 2004, joined the race in February 2017. He has long been an advocate for indigenous children and has spoken out passionately on behalf of the Attawapiskat First Nation.

  • Niki Ashton, 34

    The Manitoba MP, first elected in 2008, ran for the federal NDP leadership in 2012 but was eliminated after the first ballot. A strong performer in the House of Commons, she has served in several key critic roles for her party, including indigenous affairs, status of women, and jobs.

  • Peter Julian, 55

    The veteran B.C. MP, first elected in 2004, was the first to enter the race. He's fluently bilingual and previously served as the NDP House leader.

  • Guy Caron, 48

    An economist by training, Caron was first elected in 2011 and served as his party's finance critic. He joined the race shortly after Julian and Angus.

  • Pat Stogran, 59

    Stogran, the former veterans ombudsman and a retired Canadian Armed Forces colonel, dropped out of the race on June 3, 2017.

  • Who's Almost In?

  • Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury

    El-Khoury, the founder of a Montreal consulting firm, is also registered to run.

  • UP NEXT: Key NDP MPs defeated in 2015

  • In the 2015 federal election, Thomas Mulcair's New Democrats fell from 95 seats to 44. And several high-profile incumbents from across the country were defeated, usually to Liberal candidates. Here are a few key names that will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Paul Dewar

    First elected: 2006 Riding: Ottawa Centre Shadow cabinet role: Foreign affairs Dewar also ran for the leadership of the party in 2012.

  • Megan Leslie

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Halifax Shadow cabinet role: Deputy leader, environment

  • Peter Stoffer

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Sackville—Eastern Shore (N.S.) Shadow cabinet role: Veterans affairs Stoffer was named Maclean's magazines Parliamentarian of the year in 2013 and frequently won the most congenial MP award.

  • Jack Harris

    First elected: 2008 Riding: St. John's East Shadow cabinet role: National defence Harris was also the longtime leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party.

  • Nycole Turmel

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Hull—Aylmer Shadow cabinet role: Opposition whip Turmel served as interim NDP leader after Jack Layton stepped down to battle cancer. She was leader of the Official Opposition from August, 2011, to March, 2012.

  • Craig Scott

    First elected: 2012 Riding: Toronto Danforth Shadow cabinet role: Democratic and parliamentary reform Scott represented the Toronto riding held by former leader Jack Layton.

  • Malcolm Allen

    First elected: 2008 Riding: Welland Shadow cabinet role: Agriculture and Agri-Food

  • Françoise Boivin

    First elected: 2011 (though she served from 2004-2006 as a Liberal MP) Riding: Gatineau Shadow cabinet role: Justice

  • Robert Chisholm

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Halifax Atlantic Shadow cabinet role: Fisheries, deputy employment insurance Chisholm served as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and ran for the federal leadership in 2012.

  • Ryan Cleary

    First elected: 2011 Riding: St. John's South—Mount Pearl Shadow cabinet role: Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

  • Jinny Sims

    First elected: 2011 Riding: Newton—North Delta Shadow cabinet role: Employment and Social Development

  • Pat Martin

    First elected: 1997 Riding: Winnipeg Centre Shadow cabinet role: Public Works and Government Services Martin is perhaps the most quotable politician in Canada.

  • UP NEXT: Defeated Harper cabinet ministers

  • Though Stephen Harper was re-elected in his Calgary riding in the 2015 federal election, many members of his cabinet went down in defeat. Here are some key figures from Harper's inner circle who will not be returning to Ottawa...

  • Chris Alexander

    Cabinet position: Minister of citizenship and immigration Riding: Ajax First elected: 2011

  • Joe Oliver

    Cabinet position: Minister of finance Riding: Eglinton-Lawrence (Toronto) First elected: 2011 Oliver also previously served as minister of natural resources

  • Bernard Valcourt

    Cabinet position: Minister of aboriginal affairs Riding: Madawaska—Restigouche (N.B.) First elected: 2011 (though he was a Progressive Conservative MP from 1984 to 1993).

  • Julian Fantino

    Cabinet position: Associate defence minister Riding: Vaughan First elected: 2010 Fantino is probably better remembered for his controversial tenure as minister of veterans affairs.

  • Leona Aglukkaq

    Cabinet position: Minister of the environment Riding: Nunavut First elected: 2008 Aglukkaq previously served as minister of health, and was the first Inuk in Canadian history named to federal cabinet.

  • Greg Rickford

    Cabinet position: Minister of natural resources Riding: Kenora First elected: 2008 Rickford previously served as minister of state for science and technology.

  • Gail Shea

    Cabinet position: Minister of fisheries and oceans Riding: Egmont (P.E.I.) First elected: 2008

  • Tim Uppal

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for multiculturalism Riding: Edmonton—Sherwood Park First elected: 2008 Uppal also previously served as minister of state for democratic reform.

  • Ed Holder

    Cabinet position: Minister of state for science and technology Riding: London West First elected: 2008

  • John Duncan

    Cabinet position: Chief government whip Riding: Vancouver Island North First elected: 2008 (though he also served as an MP from 1993 to 2006). Duncan previously served as minister of aboriginal affairs.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations