ADVERTISEMENT

Tiana Knight crossed the stage at her convocation ceremony at the University of Calgary last week with her faithful guide dog Cashmere by her side.

Knight, 25, was there to receive her law degree after three years of hard work. And Cashmere, dressed in a matching gown and sash, was there to receive his degree too.

Tiana Knight's guide dog Cashmere earned an honorary law degree - rare for a canine! @UCalgaryLaw #UCalgaryGrad pic.twitter.com/MHHiWoq2IV — U Calgary (@UCalgary) June 5, 2017

When she wasn't studying law, Knight, who lost her sight completely by the time she was four-years-old, also somehow found time to play goalball, competing at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto, where Canada won a bronze medal in the sport.

"Perseverance has been part of my whole life," Knight said in a release by the university.

The native Calgerian has scored an articling job at a local law firm, and Cashmere will be with her every step of the way.

Knight received a Juris Doctor degree, and the U of C said Cashmere, a Labrador cross, was awarded an honourary "Juris Dogtor" degree on June 5.

Knight said her canine was the perfect study buddy.

"He's funny and quirky and serious when he is working, but he can be a real puppy as well and he likes to play," she said.

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

Also on HuffPost: