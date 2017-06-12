Canada Parents
Celebrities Recall Advice From Their Dads

New York — Dads sometimes know best.

In time for Father's Day on June 18, a range of artists from film, television and music shared the most valuable lessons from their own dads with The Associated Press:

patty jenkins father

Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" director, daughter of a Vietnam War veteran: "Perseverance and focus, first of all, because I think that that kind of job of being a fighter pilot is strangely difficult. You're on your own and you just have to put one foot in front of the other, figuratively speaking, to get things done and to deal with whatever comes up. And that actually comes up. That is very present in my life as a director every day."

james taylor musician

James Taylor, music legend: "Just to be there for your family. I've tried to be as much as possible. If there is a struggle, that's it, trying to balance family life and life on the road."

hugh jackman

Hugh Jackman, "Logan" star: "Education. He preached education. And passion, like find whatever you're good at then do everything you can to learn every bit of it, and don't go out into the world until you've studied."

ashley campbell glen campbell

Ashley Campbell, daughter of Glen Campbell, who is battling Alzheimer's: "This one piece of advice really stuck with me. We were on tour and it was toward the end of the tour, so he was definitely not as there, not as with it. So moments of clarity were very noticeable. He looked at me and said, 'How's your music going?' I, joking, said, 'It's going well. I am going to be a superstar!' Very self-deprecatingly. And he got really serious and he said, 'Be a super person and the superstar will follow.' That's Glen wisdom."

connie nielsen

Connie Nielsen, Hippolyta actress in "Wonder Woman": "My father always said, 'You belong in that room. No matter what, you can do whatever you want.'"

bonnie raitt father

Bonnie Raitt, daughter of the late Broadway musical star John Raitt: "I think his positivity and seeing the good in people. He just never said bad words about anyone. I really believe it was that outlook, really honouring people and trying to find out who they really are underneath what they present themselves to be."

kate mara father

Kate Mara, star of the film "Megan Leavey": "The one that I sort of use every day, I guess, is just a good handshake because in this business, specifically, but I'm sure everybody meets new people on a daily basis, a firm handshake, I think, goes a long way. To this day there's nothing worse than kind of a half-ass handshake from someone. I think it says a lot about your character."

bryan cranston father

Bryan Cranston, star of "Wakefield": "You reflect on being a son, you reflect on being a father, and it's a good time. For past issues that I've had with my father, now he's passed and you kind of think of things differently. But the joy for me is being so proud of my daughter, who's now 24 and an actor in her own right, and independent and a freethinking, funny, talented young woman."

mayim bialik

Mayim Bialik, co-star of "The Big Bang Theory": "He taught me a lot of lessons. My dad had a really big personality, and he was a really gracious person. I don't know if it's a lesson in particular but it was a way that he was. He wasn't afraid to let his big personality show, and sometimes that was a good thing and sometimes it was a bad thing. But when he walked into a room you knew it. That's a powerful lesson, to see the presence of a person."

matt smith the crown

Matt Smith, star of "The Crown" on Netflix: "My dad said to me very early on, 'It's not the disappointments, son. It's how you get over them.' And that, that I'll pass that onto my son, you know? Yeah. He was 70 (recently) so we kind of celebrated his birthday. He's a very important man in my life, my dad. Probably the most important."

lucy davis dad

Lucy Davis, Etta actress in "Wonder Woman": "One of the things he said to me was, 'If you give, you get. But not if you give to get.' And I love that. And it made you realize that you just have to be the person you want to be just because that's what you want to be, not because you think there's going to be a reward at the end."

tom bergeron

Tom Bergeron, host of "Dancing with the Stars": "Well we'd go out in the back 40 and, you know, clear some of the brush, slaughter a few hogs and then have a big meal. That's in the old days, though.''

barry watson actor

Barry Watson, star of "Date my Dad": "My father always said luck is when opportunity meets preparation, so always be prepared, which I try to be!"

Celeb Dads With Lookalike Kids
  • Adam & Sadie Sandler

    Adam Sandler has two daughters – Sadie, 10, and Sunny, 7 – who look just like him! Pictured here is Sadie at age one looking as cute as ever.

  • Dwayne & Simone Johnson

    This adorable father-daughter duo couldn't look more alike (or adorable!). Fourteen-year-old Simone is the daughter of Johnson and ex-wife Dany Garcia.

  • Jude & Rafferty Law

    Jude Law's 19-year-old son Rafferty is a model and it's not hard to see why. The teen inherited his famous father's dashing good looks.

  • Clint & Scott Eastwood

    The Eastwoods are one good-looking family. Although Clint is a father of seven, his youngest son Scott, 30, looks the most like him.

  • Will & Jaden Smith

    There's no denying that Jaden Smith inherited his famous dad's good looks.

  • Eminem & Hailie Jade

    Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up at 20 years old and looks just like her famous father! The rapper had his daughter with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott.

  • Orlando & Flynn Bloom

    Pictured here is Orlando Bloom and his adorable lookalike son Flynn at age three. Bloom had Flynn, who is now five, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

  • Pierce & Sean Brosnan

    Pierce Brosnan is a father of five, but his 32-year-old son Sean looks just like him! Sean is also an actor.

  • Steven & Liv Tyler

    Actress Liv Tyler inherited her dad Steven's infectious smile, making them look even more alike.

  • Jay Z & Blue Ivy

    Four-year-old Blue Ivy is definitely Jay Z's mini-me. Here is the adorable duo at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

  • Mick & James Jagger

    James Jagger might not have his father's moves, but he's certainly got his looks! The 30-year-old is the son of the Rolling Stones frontman and Jerry Hall. The former couple also has three other kids: Elizabeth, Georgia and Gabriel.

  • Billy & Alexa Ray Joel

    The resemblance between Billy Joel and his daughter Alexa Ray is uncanny! Joel had his 30-year-old daughter with second wife Christie Brinkley.

  • John & Jennifer Candy

    Canadian actor John Candy had two kids before he passed away in 1994. Jennifer, now 36, is the eldest and looks just like her famous father. See recent photos of her here. Candy also had a son named Christopher, who is now 32.

  • Tom & Colin Hanks

    Everything from this father-son duo's eyes, hair and style are exactly the same.

  • David & West Duchovny

    David Duchovny's two kids are the spitting image of him! Madelaine "West" Duchovny is 17 and Kyd Miller is 14. "The X-Files" star had both kids with ex-wife Téa Leoni. See more recent photos of the teens here. The resemblance to their father is uncanny!

  • Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans, Jr.

    This father-son duo looks so much alike!

  • Sean & Hopper Penn

    Hopper, 22, is the son of Sean Penn and ex-wife Robin Wright. The former couple also has a 25-year-old daughter named Dylan.

  • Donald & Kiefer Sutherland

    Kiefer Sutherland is definitely his father's mini-me.

  • Sting & Joe Sumner

    Whoa! Can you believe this is Sting's son? Ha! Of course you can! The two practically look like twins. Joe Sumner, 39, followed in his father's footsteps and became a musician, as well. He is the lead singer and bass player for UK band Fiction Plane.

  • George & Dhani Harrison

    George Harrison, of the Beatles, and his son Dhani are identical.

