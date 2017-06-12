Instagrammer With Rare Genetic Disorder Won't Let Feeding Tube Stop Her Makeup Game
Beauty comes in a myriad of forms.
Instagram user @beautybyemilylou_, a.k.a. 22-year-old Londoner Emily Jones, is making waves on the photo sharing app because of her creative looks and unique facial accessory — a feeding tube.
Jones has Ehlers-Danos syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissues. Her subtype of the illness manifests in frequently dislocated joints, among other symptoms.
She’s had to use a wheelchair since she was 17, and got the feeding tube when she was 19, after an eight-month long stay in the hospital, according to her interview with Allure.
Right I haven't actually put a wheelchair selfie on here before so here is one in my manual chair (I'm normally always in my electric one) ; this was in Brighton and just before I put the splints on my knees to keep them in place ~ eyes ~ @nyxcosmetics 'rose' glitter @nyxcosmetics nouveau chic palette @nyxcosmetics 'Jezebel' lashes @makeupgeekcosmetics 'peach smoothie' 'wild west' 'voltage' 'phantom' 'Barcelona beach' and 'brownie points' @nyxcosmetics skinny mascara @stilacosmetics smudge stick in 'stingray' @nyxcosmetics 'ice' glitter in the inner corner and under the brow @nyxcosmetics brow pomade in 'espresso' @nyxcosmetics brow mascara in 'espresso' ~ face ~ @nyxcosmetics angel veil primer and spray primer @nyxcosmetics mineral stick foundation in 'porcelain' @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer @nyxcosmetics translucent setting powder @nyxcosmetics porcelain powder @toofaced 'something about Berry' blush @nyxcosmetics 'moon glow' liquid highlighter and 'twilight tint' @gerardcosmetics #slayalldaysettingspray in 'peach' and @nyxcosmetics matte setting spray @makeupgeekcosmetics 'break up' contour pan ~ lips ~ @nyxcosmetics lip lingerie in 'exotic' 😍😍😍 this colour omg is so beautiful ! #makeupart #makeupbyme #nyxcosmetics_uk #nyxglitter #makeupslayageworldwide #wakeupandmakeup #slave2makeup #slave2beauty #beautyshimmerworldwide #makeupobsessionshimmer #shimycatsmua #makeupartistsworldwide #muafeatures #muasfeature #makeupcakeup #fakeupfix #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #nyxliplingerie #allmodernmakeup #allbeautybloggers #peachyqueenblog
“My EDS has caused a lot of problems for me including ones with my stomach and intestines," she said. "I can't keep anything down on my own. I'm at home a lot because of my tube, but I try not to let it bring me down!"
Jones hasn’t been letting her illness stop her from pursuing her dreams of becoming a makeup artist, either. The tube is just another part of her face for her to incorporate into her looks.
"I create looks around my tube by leaving a little bit of a gap around the edges so the tape doesn't come off or come loose," Jones said "I try to put lots of drama on my eyes, the other side of my face or on my lips to detract from the tube."
Glittery silver red liner look today 😀😄🔮 I'm so so cold :( I legit love @hudabeauty so much like makeup and hair goals, wish i could get some of her makeup one day! @hudabeauty ✨ ~ @nyxcosmetics 'silver' glitter and #nyxglitterglue @makeupgeekcosmetics 'sand dollar' 'beaches and cream' 'wild west' 'Barcelona beach' 'peach smoothie' 'creme brûlée' 'voltage' @nyxcosmetics 'diamond' and 'Vegas baby' pigments @nyxcosmetics 'espresso' eyebrow pomade @benefitcosmeticsuk clear setting brow gel @lagirlcosmetics pro concealer 'porcelain' as a base and @lauramercier powder as an eyeshadow base @collectioncosmeticsuk #glamcrystalsdazzinggelliner in 'hustle' @stilacosmetics smudge stick in 'stingray' @nyxcosmetics liquid liner in 'black' and 'vivid fire' @shopvioletvoss lashes in 'wispy my name' ~ face ~ @nyxcosmetics mineral foundation stick in 'porcelain' @nyxcosmetics 'angel veil' and 'spray' primer @makeupgeekcosmetics blush in 'XOXO' and contour 'break up' pan @colourpopcosmetics 'spoon' @urbandecaycosmetics 'aura' highlighter and @makeupgeekcosmetics 'voltage' @gerardcosmetics #slayalldaysettingspray in 'peach' @nyxcosmetics finishing powder and @mariobadescu 'rose water' spray ~ lips ~ @nyxcosmetics 'cherry skies' #aspiringmua #makeupart #undiscovered_muas #undiscoveredmuas #wakeupandmakeup #slave2makeup #slave2beauty #muasandmemes #makeupdolls #makeupdollsdaily #makeupforever #makeupforbarbies #allbeautybloggers #makeupgeekcosmetics #nyxglitter #nyxcosmetics_uk #nyxaddict #nikkietutorials #hudabeauty #hudakattan #monakattan #alyakattan #hudabeautylover #makeuplove #makeupbyme #makeupjunkie
She also favours a certain kind of eye makeup.
"I'm a massive fan of glitter," she said. "I love it and have glitter on daily! I'm gonna try to find some glittery tape to put on the side of my tube to match the look I'm going for."
Her feeding tube, meanwhile, isn't something she ever takes for granted.
"The tube is a part of me, and I'm grateful for it as it and the nourishment it gives me when I can't keep anything down myself,” she added.
Festival glitter chic today and I'm in love with how it turned out @glitopia mermaid glitter teamed with @morphebrushes 35OS palette worked out a treat ✨✨✨ ~ eyes ~ @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer and @morphebrushes 9C palette as a base @morphebrushes 35OS palette @limecrimemakeup 'gemini' zodiac glitter @nyxcosmetics epic ink eyeliner @morphebrushes 'slate' eyeliner in the waterline @rimmellondonuk 'scandal eyes retro glam' mascara @nyxcosmetics 'espresso' brow pomade @nyxcosmetics 'espresso' brow mascara and @benefitcosmeticsuk gimme brow clear setting gel @collectioncosmeticsuk #glamcrystalsdazzinggelliner in 'Funk @hudabeauty 'jade ' lashes ~ face ~ @nyxcosmetics spray primer @farsalicare rose gold elixir @nyxcosmetics 'pale' control dropper foundation @nyxcosmetics gotcha covered 'light' concealer @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer @morphebrushes 9C palette to set my face 9BZ bronzer palette @morphebrushes 9B blush palette @hudabeauty 'pink sands' highlighter in 'santorini' and 'ibiza' @glitopia 'mermaid' glitter @nyxcosmetics glitter glue @gerardcosmetics #slayalldaysettingspray in 'peach' ~ lips ~ @morphebrushes 'fancy pants' topped with @limecrimemakeup 'choke' diamond crusher ✨ #allmodernmakeup #allbeautybloggers #wakeupandmakeup #slave2makeup #slave2beauty #makeupslayageworldwide #makeupobsessionshimmer #beautyshimmerworldwide #shimycatsmua #makeupartistsworldwide #limecrimemakeup #morphebrushes #morphebabe #morphepalette #fakeupfix #festivalmakeup #glitter #hudabeauty #makeupcakeup #muasfeature #makeupdolls #makeupart #eyegalore #slaygalore
Jones discovered makeup when she was 19. She taught herself skills through YouTube tutorials, especially ones by popular beauty gurus Nikkie Tutorials and Carly Bybel.
"I was instantly curious about how it would make me feel, as I'm a very shy person. Wearing it made me feel happy,” she said. "I'm so grateful for the skills [Nikkie and Carly] taught me and for them making me believe in me and my makeup application abilities," she added.
Jones attributes makeup with giving her the confidence to be herself and not care about judgement."Makeup takes away the self-consciousness I feel because of my NG tube and makes me feel gorgeous," she said. She added that highlighter was her favourite product because the external glow helped bring out her happiness.
Red glitter eyeliner and sparkly lips glam ! Courtesy of @morphebrushes 35F palette and 'untamed' pigment and @nyxcosmetics 'red' glitter ! ✨😍💖 ~ eyes ~ @morphebrushes 35F palette and 'untamed' pigment @nyxcosmetics vivid 'fire' eyeliner topped with @nyxcosmetics 'red' glitter #nyxglitterglue as well @nyxcosmetics 'ice' glitter and prismatic shadow in 'glass slipper' in the inner corner @nyxcosmetics brow pomade in 'espresso' and @benefitcosmeticsuk gimme brow setting gel @stilacosmetics 'stingray' smudge stick @unicornlashesuk 'everlong' lashes @rimmellondonuk scandal eyes 'retro glam' mascara @lagirlcosmetics concealer and @morphebrushes 9C palette as a base ~ face ~ @nyxcosmetics angel veil and spray primer @farsalicare rose gold elixir @nyxcosmetics matte foundation in 'porcelain' @lagirlcosmetics 'porcelain' concealer @militzayovanka 9C palette to set the face @morphebrushes 9N blush palette @morphebrushes 9BZ bronzer palette @morphebrushes DD highlighter palette @hudabeauty 'golden sands' palette in 'Seychelles' and 'Zanzibar' @gerardcosmetics #slayalldaysettingspray in 'peach' ~ lips ~ @morphebrushes 'hot shot' liquid lippie topped with @nyxcosmetics 'red' glitter love all the sparkle today ✨✨✨ #instamakeup #instabeauty #peachyqueenblog #shimycatsmua #makeupobsessionshimmer #beautyshimmerworldwide #shimycatsmua #allmodernmakeup #allbeautybloggers #makeupcakeup #makeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide #makeupslayageworldwide #muasfeature #makemyfaceup247 #morphegirl #morphebabe #morphebrushes #aspiringmua #tubefedmakeupartist #flawlesssdolls #makeupaddict #makeupforever #undiscovered_muas #wakeupandmakeup #slave2beauty #slave2makeup
Jones began her Instagram account in March and already has over 25,000 followers, and said she is grateful for all the support she has received.
"People are being so kind, and I'm so happy to be doing something I'm really passionate about. I've had a lot of fellow tube-fed people approach me saying they're grateful I'm giving them the confidence to do makeup, as well," she said. She admitted she’s also gotten negative comments but she tried not to let them bother her.
Jones told Allure she plans to follow the same path as her beauty guru inspirations and start her own YouTube channel in the future.
For now, Instagram’s the best way to keep up with her cut-creases, fiercely winged eyeliner and intensely glowing looks.