Edition: ca
Region: ALL

NDP Proposing 'Elegant Solution' To Ensure Federal Watchdogs Are Non-Partisan

 |  By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
NATHAN CULLEN
NDP MP Nathan Cullen called his party's proposal an "elegant solution." | CP
Print

OTTAWA — New Democrats are proposing a change to parliamentary rules aimed at ensuring only non-partisan individuals become the independent watchdogs who oversee crucial activities such as government spending, ethics, lobbying and federal elections.

The NDP will use an opposition day Tuesday to move push for a multi-party committee to give its approval to anyone nominated by the government to be an officer of Parliament.

The motion, which will be put to a vote on Wednesday or Thursday, comes as the government is scrambling to repair the damage inflicted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first pick to fill one of the watchdog roles — fellow Liberal Madeleine Meilleur as official languages commissioner.



Meilleur, a former Ontario cabinet minister who has donated to both the federal Liberal party and Trudeau's leadership campaign in the past, withdrew her candidacy last week after weeks of fierce criticism about her partisan ties to the government she was supposed to hold to account.

Trudeau was also denounced for failing to properly consult opposition parties about his choice, as legally required for officers of Parliament.

NDP ethics critic Nathan Cullen says his party's proposed change is an "elegant solution" that gives the government an opportunity to recover from the Meilleur mess and ensure it's never repeated.

And it would be simple to implement immediately — an important consideration given that Trudeau has four other watchdog positions to fill, in addition to the still-empty official languages commissioner's slot, which has already been vacant for six months.

The chief electoral officer's position has also been vacant for six months and Trudeau has extended information commissioner Suzanne Legault's term for six months as he searches for a replacement by the end of the year.

Fiasco could have been worse: Cullen

Last week, Trudeau gave a third six-month extension to the terms of the ethics and lobbying commissioners, Mary Dawson and Karen Shepherd, both of whom were set to leave in the next few weeks.

The Meilleur fiasco would have been "a hundred times worse if we were talking about the chief electoral officer or the ethics commissioner," Cullen said in an interview.

"In a sense they've screwed this up but we're fortunate that it wasn't somebody who's running our next elections. So let's not do that again."

The NDP's proposed change would apply to the eight watchdogs generally considered officers of Parliament: auditor general, chief electoral officer and commissioners of ethics, lobbying, information, privacy, official languages and public sector integrity. It would also apply to the parliamentary budget officer, clerk of the House of Commons and chief parliamentary librarian.

Once the government settled on a nominee for any of those roles, the name would be sent in confidence to a special committee composed of one MP from each of the recognized parties in the Commons and chaired by the deputy Speaker. The committee would deliberate in camera and recommend whether the nomination be rejected or accepted.

nathan cullen
NDP MP Nathan Cullen said his party's proposal would "elevate" the quality of watchdog appointments and protect the integrity of the independent roles. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

A rejection by the committee would be final. An accepted nomination would be put to a vote in the Commons.

Cullen predicted that such a process — done in private by a committee that no one party controlled — would "elevate" the quality of appointments and protect the integrity of the independent watchdog roles.

Whether the Liberals will support the change remains to be seen.

They have appeared somewhat chastened in the wake of the Meilleur furor, with a senior government source acknowledging to The Canadian Press that it's been a challenge finding watchdogs from the small pool of individuals who have the necessary qualifications and are willing to play a highly visible — and sometimes controversial — role.

As well, Trudeau is expected to send letters to opposition leaders this week, asking for their advice about who should be consulted on the next ethics and lobbying commissioners and urging them to encourage potential candidates to apply.

Still, as recently as Friday, government House leader Bardish Chagger was continuing to argue that past political involvement shouldn't automatically disqualify an individual from becoming an officer of Parliament.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Trudeau Government's Broken Promises (So Far)
of

  • Justin Trudeau's Liberals have kept many of the promises they made on the campaign trail but others have fallen by the wayside. Here's a look at some of the bigger election pledges abandoned by the Trudeau government (so far). (Information courtesy of The Canadian Press)

  • Electoral Reform

    Liberals pledged to usher in a new electoral system in time for the next election, guaranteeing that the 2015 vote would be the last conducted under first-past-the-post. That plan was abandoned in February 2017.

  • $10 Billion Deficits

    Run deficits of less than $10 billion in each of the first three years of the mandate, still reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio each year and balancing the books in the final year. The Liberals' inaugural budget projects deficits for at least five years, totalling $113 billion, including almost $30 billion this year alone. The government still hopes to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio over the course of the mandate. (Photo: Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau)

  • 'Revenue Neutral' Tax Break

    The tax break for middle-income earners was to be "revenue neutral,'" paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest one per cent. In fact, it will cost the federal treasury $1.2 billion a year.

  • Small Business Tax Cut

    Reduce the small business tax rate to nine per cent from 11 per cent. (Photo: Small Business Minister Bardish Chagger)

  • Defence Spending

    Maintain funding levels for the Canadian Armed Forces. The government pushed back $3.7 billion for new equipment to 2020. (Photo: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan)

  • That Whole Jets Thing

    Immediately scrap the planned $44-billion purchase of F-35 stealth fighter jets, launch open and transparent competition to replace the current CF-18 fighter jets and reallocate the savings to the navy. The government now proposes to buy a handful of Super Hornet aircraft as a stopgap measure.

  • Home Care Spending

    Immediately invest $3 billion over four years to improve home care. This promise is now tied to negotiations with the provinces and territories on a new health accord. (Photo: Health Minister Jane Philpott)

  • What About That Cap?

    Cap how much can be claimed through the stock option deduction on annual gains higher than $100,000.

  • Door-To-Door Mail

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's verbal promise to "restore" door-to-door home mail delivery. The government is committed only to stopping any further reduction in home delivery while it conducts a review of Canada Post's operations.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau's Selfies

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

  • Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

  • After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

  • At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

  • With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

  • After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

  • With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

  • With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

  • At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

  • UP NEXT: Three Amigos Summit 2016

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

  • U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

  • Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • People protest against a visit by Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations