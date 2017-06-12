Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

New Circles Prom Boutique Helps Students Afford Prom (And Look Fabulous)

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Prom: it's the finale of your high school career. A night they say you'll remember forever.

So for that, you gotta look good, right? Right.

But we all know prom can get real expensive. The dress, the suit, the accessories, the corsage, the ticket to the dance — it can be a lot on the wallets of students and their families. Especially those from neighbourhoods where household poverty levels rank among the highest.

In the video above, HuffPost Canada visited New Circles Prom Boutique in Toronto, a free event that provides formal wear to students who are graduating from high school this year and live in a low-income household.

new circles prom boutique

Briana, an 18-year-old hoping to find the perfect outfit for prom, loves the idea behind the store.

"It just gives you confidence to feel really pretty or really different for one day," she says..

new circles prom boutique

“These kids leave with such a smile on their face," Elaine Rocca, prom chair committee for New Circles tells HuffPost Canada. "You can’t put a dollar value on it and it’s an important day for them, and you want them to feel special. That’s the key.”

For more from New Circles Prom Boutique, check out the video above!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Prom Photos
of
  • Danielle Fishel & Lance Bass

  • Brad Pitt

  • Claire Danes

  • Matthew McConaughey

  • Brandy Norwood & Kobe Bryant

  • John Stamos

  • George Clooney

  • Gwen Stefani

  • Meryl Streep

  • Michelle Obama

  • Stacy 'Fergie' Ferguson

  • Jimmy Fallon

  • Tiger Woods

  • Bruce Willis

  • Will Ferrell

  • Taraji P. Henson

  • Josh Duhamel

  • Ellen DeGeneres

  • Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta)

    In the baby blue dress.

  • Jamie Foxx

  • Nicole 'Snookie' Polizzi

  • Gigi Hadid

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Tom Brady

  • Paris Jackson

  • Debra Messing

  • Katie Couric

  • Amandla Stenberg & Jaden Smith

  • Sally Field

  • Bella Thorne

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations