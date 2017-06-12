Canada Parents
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Best Nicknames To Use As First Names For Your Wee One

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

People love nicknames because they can be so unique to an individual. For instance, someone named Nicholas can either go with Nick, Nicky, Nico or even Cole. Each variation has its own personality, which is what makes nicknames so great!

Nicknames were actually invented as a way to differentiate people with the same name. This started in the 18th century when the majority of boys baptized in Britain were named William, John or Thomas, and the majority of girls were named Elizabeth, Mary or Anne, BBC reports.

Over time, nicknames as first names became a popular baby name trend.

Today, parents looking for a unique twist on a moniker often opt for these short forms over traditional names, which also tend to be longer. If you’re also a fan of this trend, then check out this list of 10 best nicknames to use as first names below. These monikers are full of personality.

black baby girl

1. Sukie

Believe it or not, Sukie is a modern nickname for Susan or Susannah. Sukie is more appealing than the nickname Susie because it has a stronger sound, which also makes it more fashionable. Additionally, Sukie has various spellings, including Sukey, Sookie, Souki or Suki. Interestingly, the latter means “loved one” in Japanese.

baby girl

2. Liv

Naturally, this nickname for Olivia means “life.” We love the bright and charming vibe this name gives off and the fact that it has a classic feel. Interestingly, Liv is actually a “stand-alone Scandinavian name,” according to Nameberry. The pretty moniker famously belongs to actress Liv Tyler.

asian baby boy

3. Becks

Becks is the nickname affectionately given to David Beckham, but it also works well for the trendy name Beckett. Becks is a great name choice because not only is it unique, but it also has a very friendly and laid-back sound.

baby bath

4. Theo

Theo is a fashionable alternative to the classic name Theodore. The moniker has a cool, fresh sound compared to the outdated nickname Ted. It also stays true to its longer diminutive and maintains the classic, old-fashioned feel.

baby girl

5. Andie

This moniker is short for Andrea. We love that it not only follows the nickname as first name trend, but that it is also unisex. Plus, Andie has an affectionate, friendly sound and it's neither too feminine nor masculine.

baby bath

6. Elle

If you want a feminine nickname that doesn’t end in the ultra-feminine “e”-sound, then Elle is for you. This moniker is short for literally any girl name that starts with “El-” such as Eleanor, Elizabeth, Elena and so on. We love this French moniker because it easily stands on its own. Plus, nicknames don’t get much shorter than this!

hipster baby

7. Zeke

Zeke is derived from the biblical name Ezekiel and means “God strengthens.” We’re drawn to this name for its cool, slick vibe and strong sound. Zeke is also a refreshing take on the common nickname Zach.

asian baby crawl

8. Dane

This is one stylish unisex name! Dane can be short for Dana for girls or Daniel for boys. The moniker has a sophisticated appeal since it’s a title name used for an inhabitant of Denmark. We love that it is a short name with a strong sound.

indian baby

9. Bea

If you love the name Beatrice or Beatrix but are afraid it’s just too old fashioned for your little one, then try the nickname Bea. This pretty moniker has the same chic feel, but with a more modern sound.

baby laugh

10. Kit

Christopher is commonly shortened to Chris, but a more unique nickname is Kit. We love that this name is both rare and original. Plus, your little one definitely won’t get mixed up with the other Christophers in his class!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Baby Names With The Most Nickname Options
of
  • Isabelle

    Common nicknames: Is, Issy, Izzy, Isa, Iso, Belle, Bella Unique nicknames: Elle, Ella, Ellie, Sabelle, Sabella, Ibby Fun fact: The variation Iso comes from the English spelling of Isabelle, which is Isobel.

  • William

    Common nicknames: Will, Wills, Willis, Willy, Bill, Billy, Willem, Liam Unique nicknames: Wiley, Wim Fun fact: Rhyming nicknames were big in the 12th and 13th centuries, which is how Bill became a nickname for Will.

  • Genevieve

    Common nicknames: Gen (pronounced Jen), Gene, Genie, Genna, Gin, Ginny, Genny, Viv, Vivvie, Eve, Evie Unique nicknames: Gigi, Gina, Nevi, Neve

  • Alfred

    Common nicknames: Al, Alf, Alfie, Fred, Freddy, Freddie, Red Unique nicknames: Alfredo. Fritz, Ed, Eddy, Reed

  • Margaret

    Common nicknames: Meg, Mags, Maggie, Margo, Margot, Madge, Marge, Margie Unique nicknames: Maisie, Mae, Mamie, Peg, Peggy, Daisy Fun fact: Marguerite is the French variation of Margaret and means “daisy,” which is why Daisy is a nickname for Margaret. Additionally, similar to Bill and Will, Peg and Peggy became nicknames for Meg and Meggie in the 12th and 13th centuries because they rhymed.

  • Alexander/Alexandra

    Common nicknames: Al, Allie, Alex, Alec, Anders, Alexa, Alexi, Lex, Lexi Unique nicknames: Sandra, Sasha, Andra, Xan, Xander, Xandra, Zan, Zander, Zandra Fun fact: The nickname Sasha is derived from the eastern and southern European spelling variation, Aleksander or Aleksandra.

  • Katherine

    Nicknames: Kat, Katy, Kath, Kathy, Kate, Katie, Kay, Kit, Kitty Unique nicknames: Katia, Kiki, Kerry, Erin, Wren, Karin, Rina, Trina

  • Broderick

    Common nicknames: Brod, Brody, Derick, Derek, Rick, Ricky Unique nicknames: Brock, Bo, Rocky

  • Elizabeth

    Common nicknames: Liz, Liza, Lizzy, Libby, Lisbeth, Lizabeth, Beth, Eliza Unique nicknames: Bette, Betty, Betsy, Bess, El, Ellie, Elise

  • Christopher

    Nicknames: Chris, Chip, Kit, Kip Unique nicknames: Topher, Christo, Christoph, Christof

  • Jameson

    Common nicknames: James, Jamie, Jay, Jim, Jimmy Unique nicknames: Jimmer, Jack, Jem, Sonny

  • Anastasia

    Nicknames: Ann, Ana, Anna, Annie Unique nicknames: Stacey, Stasia, Stacia, Tasia, Tasha, Sia

  • Eleanor

    Common nicknames: El, Elle, Ellie, Ellen, Elena, Ella, Len, Lenny Unique nicknames: Lenora, Lenore, Nora

  • Angelina

    Common nicknames: Ange, Angie, Angela, Angel, Ann, Annie Unique nicknames: Lin, Lina, Lena

  • Charles

    Common nicknames: Char, Charlie, Chuck, Chip Unique nicknames: Cal, Carl, Arlo, Chaz, Huck

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 