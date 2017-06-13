ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbing Twitter account, that appears to have filmed Calgary women and girls without their consent or knowledge, often in sexualized ways, has been suspended and is now under police investigation.

The account @CanadaCreep was brought to attention Monday evening on the Crackmacs Facebook page.

Crackmacs — a Calgary couple who report on various goings-on in the city — posted a link to the account, which was still active at the time.

"Heads up Calgarians. There's an account on Twitter, where they go around and film women secretly 'sexually', and post for all to see."

The account linked to pictures and videos of young women, including "up-skirt" videos and pictures of women's buttocks and breasts, many of which appeared to be taken in and around Calgary's downtown core.

Before it was suspended, the account had amassed more than 17,000 followers.

Please report this account @CanadaCreep so it can be taken down immediately. Women are being filmed sexually + creeped on. So gross. pic.twitter.com/glSxFdKiFX — Cheap Lazy Vegan (@cheaplazyvegan) June 13, 2017

At least one Calgary Police Service officer waded into the comments, asking women appearing in the videos to contact police.

The CORE Shopping Centre, one of the downtown locations appearing in the videos, also commented on the post, saying mall security teams have been alerted.

By Tuesday morning, Twitter had suspended the account.

Alexandra Constantinidis, 22, told CBC Calgary she is one of the women that appeared in the videos. She says she was unaware she was being filmed as she went to pick up her lunch last week.

"I was pretty mad that this was happening to me and also to a bunch of younger girls," she told CBC.

"It's a little violating having somebody film you when walking down the street."

Calgary police say they are investigating, and will hold a media availability Tuesday afternoon.

We are investigating this. — Cst. Riley Babott (@CstBabott) June 13, 2017

