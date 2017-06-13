Canada Alberta
Derek Saretzky Trial: Blood Found In Crib Of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, Court Hears

 By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Investigators found blood on a child's pillow inside a crib and on the head of a doll in the southern Alberta home where a little girl was snatched away and her father was killed.

Jurors at Derek Saretzky's triple-murder trial were shown pictures Tuesday of the house where Terry Blanchette was found dead almost two years ago.

RCMP Cpl. Fred Ridding took hundreds of photos. Some showed blood stains on pillows inside the master bedroom and bloody drag marks to the bathroom where the body was found.

"We have to capture the scene as it was found,'' Ridding said.

There was also a red stain on the deck of the house in the Crowsnest Pass community of Blairmore, Alta., and blood droplets through the yard that ended at a neighbouring driveway.

hailey dunbar blanchette terry blanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette were found dead in September 2015. (Photo: Facebook)

Ridding showed a photo of a hallway where a comforter covered Blanchette's legs which were sticking out of the bathroom.

"This is a photograph of how Terry Blanchette's body was found,'' Ridding told the jury.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Blanchette, who was 27, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech, 69. She was found in a mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta., five days earlier.

Bloody footprints heading away from the bedroom, bathroom and body were found throughout the Blanchette home. Ridding said it appeared an individual had "walked around a bit.''

There were also footprints, with a lesser amount of blood, heading up the stairs toward the child's room and a blood smear that appeared to have been made by a hand on the door. No fingerprints were recovered.

derek saretzky
Derek Saretzky pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: Facebook)

"It led me to believe the hand was covered with a glove,'' Ridding testified.

Police took photos of Blanchette's feet and found there was no blood on them, which eliminated him as the person leaving the footprints.

The RCMP investigator was also called to take pictures of a white van similar to one spotted outside the Blanchette house the night the attack occurred.

A van, belonging to a dry-cleaning company owned by Saretzky's family, showed evidence of blood in nine areas including the driver's side seat and inside and outside one of the rear doors. A large smear of blood was found in the cargo area along with another stain which turned out to be an outline of a bare foot.

hailey dunbarblanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette. (Photo: Facebook)

Ridding said the footprint was measured to determine if it was that of a child or an adult.

"I was satisfied it was too large to be a child's footprint,'' he said.

Investigators believe the van, which Saretzky had access to, was used to kidnap and transport the body of the little girl.
Hailey's body was found in a campground firepit a couple of days after police issued an Amber Alert.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, as well as to a charge of committing an indignity to the girl's body.

