BENEFITS: Upper body strength, shoulders, core

Start with feet on the tire (or the floor) and hands on ground. Get up into a plank position. Ensure your lower back is not dipped, and remain in plank position throughout the push-up.

Keeping hands shoulder-width apart, bring your body down so your arms go to a full 90-degree angle. With a twist, bend your left knee and push it towards your right side. Go back down, and switch legs. Lift and repeat for 30 to 45 seconds.

Like the previous exercise, but only this time put your hands together in a diamond shape.

Make sure you pull your core in and your shoulders are away from your ears. Repeat for 30 to 45 seconds.

BENEFITS: Strengthening shoulders, arms

Position your body on all fours with knees tucked behind elbows and proceed to do the same movement as a push-up without fully extending your body. You may look a little funny doing this, but remember to keep your back lined up with your forehead and over your hands.

Repeat for 30 to 45 seconds.

BENEFITS: Shoulders, core and a full body workout Remember, you can do this exercise without a tire by using weights instead.

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and get in a seated position. Lower your body into a squat position and bring the tire (or weights) down to sit right above your shoulders.

Raise back up and fully extend your arms with or without a tire and repeat for one minute.

BENEFITS: Triceps and shoulders

Get in a seated position with your back to the tire (or bench), place your hands shoulder-width apart on the tire behind you, and lift your body fully extending your arms. Lower your body back down so your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, and repeat for 30 seconds.

BENEFITS: Shoulders, chest, core

Start with hands on the tire and feet on the floor in plank position. Ensure your lower back is not dipped and remains in plank position. Keeping hands shoulder-width apart, bring your body down so the arms go to the full 90-degree angle, lift and repeat for 30 to 45 seconds.

BENEFITS: Shoulders, arms

Get in a seated position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Rock your body forward to the floor with your hands out in front of you and push your body back up to a seated position. You can always do this on the floor as well. Repeat for 30 to 45 seconds

BENEFITS: Shoulder traps

Step inside the tire with both feet. Pick up the tire with palms facing out, lift the tire up, aligning shoulders and elbows. Repeat for 30 to 45 seconds. Alternatively, you can also carry weights in both hands and do the same shrugging movement.

BENEFITS: Full body

With feet shoulder-width apart, hold the tire (or alternatively, a kettlebell or medicine ball) in front of you. While in squat position, lift the equipment close to your body and bring it above your head. Make sure sure you're not overextending your equipment behind your head.

Once in a steady position over head, slam your equipment to the ground. If you're using a kettlebell, we don't recommend "slamming" it onto the gym floor.

Repeat for one minute.

BENEFITS: Full body focusing on lower body, back and shoulders

Keep feet shoulder-width apart with the tire centered between your legs horizontally. Here, again, you can use a kettlebell or weights. Swing the tire out and forward, bringing the tire above your head. Make sure you don't overextend the tire behind your head. Repeat motion fluidly for one minute.

BENEFITS: Core, shoulders, glutes

Get in plank position with a flat back and keep a tire or medicine ball in front of you. With your right hand, push the tire forward fully extending your arm and pull the tire back in to its starting position.

Repeat with both right and left hands for one minute.

Benefits: Full body strengthening, core stability Target: Core stability Start in a push-up position, with hands holding both sides of a block, shoulder-width apart. Pull one foot underneath you so that your knee is at chest level. As you pull it forward, bend it in, while the other leg remains extended. Return to start. To increase intensity, alternate foot position rapidly, almost like you're running on the spot.

Benefits: Using body weight, strengthening core stability Target: Abdominals, full body Get in the push-up position and place hands on either side of the block. Your elbows should line up directly underneath your shoulders. With toes on the ground, squeeze your glutes and tighten your abdominal muscles. Keep a neutral neck and spine. Create a straight, strong line from head to toes as you would in a plank. Hold that position and don’t forget to breathe through it.

Benefits: Increases abdominal and lower back strength, increases weight bearing ability Target: Abs, arms Place both feet together and position them on a glider pad/towel on a flat smooth floor surface (we suggest a gym studio floor or kitchen floor). Next, keep palms on the floor under your shoulders. Now use your abs and legs, rolling the glider/towel to your middle, lifting your hips, and keeping your head down between your arms. (Your body should be in an inverted "V" shape.) Hold here for one count and then roll back to the start. Be sure to pull your abs in and keep your head even with your spine.

Benefits: Increases endurance, strengthen abdominals, balance Target: Chest, abs Sit on the floor with knees bent at a 45-degree angle, feet flat on the floor, and arms extended away from torso (use light weights to increase the difficulty). Sit as upright as possible by pulling your abdominals in, and your shoulders back and away from your ears. Align your ears over your shoulders and your shoulders over your hips to achieve a neutral position through your spine. Inhale, lift your chest and tuck your chin in slightly. As you exhale, lean back, maintaining the neutral spine position. Pause in this position long enough to breathe in; keep your hands extended and, as you exhale, return to the starting position. You should feel your tailbone tuck under slightly as you lean back. Keep your chest lifted and shoulders back, so your spine stays long, not compressed.

Benefits: Increased muscular strength and stability Target: Core Sit with forearms and palms planted on ground, below shoulders. Squeeze buttocks and thighs and push up into a reverse plank (on either elbows or straight arms). Hold for 30 seconds and work up to one to three minutes if you can. Remember to keep body in a straight line and don't let hips raise or lower. Be sure not to hold breath.

Reps: Perform 15 reps per side, alternating the leading foot Muscles worked: Quads, glutes, hamstrings Instructions in the next slide.

Holding a dumbbell in each hand (palms facing inwards toward the body), stand straight and exhale while stepping the right foot onto the platform. As you move one foot up, concentrate on squeezing the glutes.

Step the left foot up to meet the right foot. Inhale while stepping the right foot down first, followed by the left foot.

Reps:Perform 15 reps on each leg. Muscles worked: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves Instructions in the next slide.

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, keep the back and arms straight while walking with alternating lunges. For each lunge, exhale as you step forward and inhale while descending into position. Bring the knee low to the ground, touching it to the floor, and make sure your other knee does not extend past the toes. If you have knee discomfort, take a shorter walking stance and do not lunge as deeply.

Reps: Perform 15 reps per side Muscles worked: Obliques Instructions in the next slide.

Sit with knees bent and heels close to the rear. With a flat back, recline slightly while holding a weight with both hands. Twist your weight to the side, return to centre and then twist to the other side. For something more advanced, lift your feet a few inches off the ground. If you're not comfortable with weights, use a medicine ball.

Reps: 15 reps on each side Muscles worked: biceps Instructions in the next slide.

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, with arms facing inwards. Curl the right weight up, rotating the palm from facing the side to behind you. Lower the right weight to its start position and then repeat on the left side. Keep your chest out and make sure the rest of your body is stable.

Reps: 15 reps per side Muscles worked: Pecs, back, delts, biceps, abs Instructions in the next slide.

Place dumbbells slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Get into a push-up position with hands placed on your dumbbells.

Do a push-up, return to the starting position and row one dumbbell back, squeezing the deltoids (shoulder muscles). Place the dumbbell back on the ground and repeat on the other side.

Reps:15 Muscles worked: Quads, glutes Instructions in the next slide.

Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart and turn toes outward, in a plié position, holding a weight vertically with straight arms. Squat low without rounding the back or shoulder forward. Ensure that heels stay flat on the ground. Press back up to a standing position.

Targets: Glutes, hamstrings, quads Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Stand with feet hip-width a part, hands on hips. Squat down until your thighs are at least parallel to the floor, keeping your back straight by keeping your abs tight and pressing your butt out. Try not to extend your knees past your toes. Stand back to starting position and repeat.

Targets: Glutes Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Begin by positioning your upper back on a workout ball, feet hip-width a part with your butt lifted 2 inches above the ground. Place one dumbbell in both hands across your lower stomach (5-20 lbs, depending on your strength). Elevate the hips by squeezing your butt, raising your hips to shoulder level. Lower your hips to a semi-squat position, with butt never touching the ground. Repeat.

Targets: Glutes and hamstrings Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Lie on the floor with ankles on exercise ball, extending arms out to the side. Straighten knees and raise hips off of the floor. Keeping hips and low back straight, bend knees pulling heels toward rear end. Allow feet to rollup on to ball. Lower to original position by straightening knees. Repeat.

Targets: Glutes and hamstrings Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Hook your heels under something or have a partner hold your heels down. Start with your knees on the Bosu Ball, arms in 90-degree position. Keeping your abs tight and your back straight, lower down into a fully-extended legs straight position and place both hands on the floor. Using your hamstrings, pull yourself as high as you can. Hold at the top for 2-3 seconds, repeat movement.

Targets: Glutes and hamstrings Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Begin by adjusting the equipment to fit your body. Place your feet against the footplate in between the rollers as you lie facedown (your knees should be just behind the pad). Keep your back flat as you begin the movement by flexing the knees, driving your toes into the foot plat. Keep your upper body straight and continue until your body is upright. Return to the starting position. Repeat.

Targets: Back (lats) Reps: 12-15, 4 sets each Description: Grab the pull-up bar with palms facing your torso, gripping shoulder-width apart. Keep your torso as straight as possible while creating a curvature on your lower back by sticking your chest out. As you breathe out, use your biceps and lat muscles to pull yourself up, as if you’re pushing the elbows down as you lift. Slowly lower your torso back to the starting position until your arms are fully extended. Easier Version: Use an assisted chin-up machine or a bench under your feet to perform this move.

Targets: chest and arms Rep: 12-15 each side, 4 sets Description: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and place the collar in your right hand, hovering just over your right shoulder. From the squat position, press up with your heels until you are up on your toes and your arm is fully extended (see next image). Slowly lower back down into a squat position. Easier Version: Use two hands or remove the weights.

Targets: back, arms, and glutes Rep: 12 to 15 reps each side, 4 sets Description: Stand a foot away from a flat bench. Bend your torso forward from the waist until your upper body is parallel to the floor and place your right hand on the bench for support. With a dumbbell in your left hand and your palm facing your torso, keep your lower back straight. Pull the dumbbell straight up to the side of your chest using your back muscles. Your elbow should be flared out to the side, palm facing backward to emphasize the use of the upper back and shoulder blade muscles. Lower the resistance straight down to the starting position (see next image).

Targets: chest, arms, core Reps: 15, 4 sets Description: Lie on the floor and position your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Raise up onto your hands and toes, keeping equal weight between each foot and rolling your shoulders away from your ears. Keeping the core engaged, lower your elbows to 90-degree angles, bringing your entire body down in one straight line. Push back up until arms extended. Easier Version: Drop your knees.

Targets: Full upper body and core, including arms, chest, and back. This is also an anaerobic conditioner and works to elevate your heart rate for maximum caloric burn. Reps: Do each of these motions 15 seconds, total 1 minute Description: Stand with one rope in each hand, feet shoulder width apart, core engaged. Slam both ropes down at the same time, repeating as quickly as possible. Switch arm movement so arms move counter clockwise, making small circles with each rope (see next slide). Switch to alternating each arm, lifting up and down (see slide #3). Finally take both arms together and sway left to right (see slide #4).

Couples should face each other with a five-pound medicine ball. Stand with the feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart. Each person should do a squat and the person holding the medicine ball should do a twist to the right and to the left while in the squat position. The person doing the squat without the medicine ball should stay in the squat position while the other person does the twists. Then switch. 2 sets of 15 reps

Each person should be in the standard push-up position and facing each other. The push-ups can be done from the knees or the standard way. As you come down from your push-up, clap the opposite hand of your mate. Keep your back straight during this exercise. 2 sets of 15 reps

Couples jumping rope is always a great way to improve cardiovascular endurance. Try jumping 60 to 100 skips per minute. Consider a goal of 1000-1200 skips in 20 minutes.

Consider doing standard hamstrings, calf and quadriceps stretches for 10 minutes before and after your workout. Remember to hold all stretches for 20 to 30 seconds.

Take a big step forward with one leg and bend until your thigh is almost parallel to the floor. Make sure your front knee stays behind your toes. Keep your chest up and shoulders back. Perform 8-12 reps for each side with body weight. To increase the difficulty, add a “jump” by jumping upward using your right and left leg, switch feet in mid air and land with your opposite in front.

Balance on one leg with your arms extended out in front of you. Slowly lower your body towards the floor, keeping your hips back (as if you are sitting onto a bench) and the majority of your body weight in your heel. Make sure to extend your opposite leg out in front and keep your chest and shoulders back. Make sure that your knee stays behind your toes. Perform 8-12 reps per side with body weight.

Lie face forward on the floor or a mat. Place your forearms directly under your shoulders and your toes under your ankles. Lift your body off the ground keeping your back flat and staying strong through your shoulders. Start by holding this position for 15-30 seconds and increase progressively as you see improvements in your strength. Perform for 15-30 seconds to begin and gradually increase to 2-3 minutes.

You will need a wide open space for this exercise. Start by standing on one leg (outside leg) with your knee slightly bent. Using your standing leg, propel yourself laterally and slightly forward using your arms to help gain momentum. If you have limited room, stick with only lateral movements. You want to focus on pushing your body sideways with force and staying in a slight squat position the entire time (as if you were in a ski tuck position). Continue this movement for one minute, and work your way up towards 2-3 minutes. Perform 20-30 repetitions and slowly build to 1-2 minutes.

NEXT: 5 exercises to help you get tight and toned abs. Read the full story here.

WORK: Obliques Lay on your mat with a Bosu balancer underneath your back. Next, come up to a crunch and reach out to the left side, then right.

WORK: Obliques Keep your hands behind your head and make sure your shoulders and elbow are straight. Come up to a crunch, keeping your core tight and neck away from your shoulders. Move your elbow towards the opposite knee, creating a bicycle movement.

WORK: Rectus abdominis (ab muscles) For the sit-up, remember to keep your core tight and use your ab muscles to move up (not your neck and head).

WORK: Rectus abdominis (ab muscles) Lay on the floor and keep your legs together. Next, lift your legs up while keeping the core tight and moving slower as you go down.

WORK: Transverse abdominis (ab muscles) Get into a push-up position on your elbows and hold. Remember to lower your hips and look straight.

To get into position, put the roller under your hip and keep one leg on the floor as a support. Start at your hip and work the roller down to the knee by moving alongside it. If you find a tender spot, push down and hold or roll quickly back and forth over the tender spot. This will help loosen up the IT band.

This one includes the same instructions as the last one, but this time spread your legs outwards. Start at your hip and work down to the knee. If you find a tender spot, push down and hold or roll quickly back and forth over the tender spot. Similarly to the last exercise, this will help stretch out your hip flexors.

Get in plank position and put the roller under your hip. Keep your hands on the floor and core tight. Start at your hip and work down to the knee in order to stretch your quadriceps from the front.

Start by sitting on the foam roller, then roll your hips towards the ground. To increase pressure, keep your bum in the air.

Sit on the ground and start with the foam roller behind the knee and pull your knees up. As the image shows, lift the hips up and roll back and forth, keeping the legs straight.

You might not think about stretching your ankles, but it's a good idea. For people who get really tight on the sides of the ankle, start at the ankle bone and roll up to mid-calf.

Start at the armpit and roll down your side to the rib cage. This move will help you loosen up your back muscles.

Start with your hips on the roller and shoulders on the floor. Rock back and forth. For a better workout, lift one leg in the air and rock back and forth or turn the roller vertically and go side to side.

This move can be a continuation of the last move, or you can start with your hips on the ground and the roller in the middle of your back. Lift the hips up and roll to the neck.

For the glutes, start by sitting on the foam roller and bend both knees and roll your hips forward. For a targeted workout, go onto one glute.

Stabilize your body on the ball with your legs extended, feet on the floor, back in neutral position and chest high off the ball.

Raise your arms slightly above shoulder level with thumbs up, glide your shoulder blades toward the spine, creating a “Y”, while keeping your core tight. Return to the starting position.

For the “T”, raise your arms to the sides with thumbs up, and glide your shoulder blades toward the spine while keeping your core tight. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions, alternating “Y’s” and “T’s”, and hold each exercise for six seconds. Rest three seconds between repetitions. Targets: Upper Back/Shoulders

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your arms at your sides.

Then, lift your pelvis off the floor until your knees, hips and shoulders are aligned. Perform two sets of eight repetitions and hold each exercise for 20 seconds. Rest 10 seconds between repetitions. Targets: Gluteals /Hamstrings /Core musculature

In a left side-lying position, keep your arms straight out at shoulder level, palms together, right hip crossed over the body and parallel with the arms, both knees bent to 90 degrees with your right knee supported (by a Bosu ball, towel, foam roller, etc.).

Maintain contact with the knee support, keep your hips aligned and rotate your upper body leading with the right hand, trying to touch your shoulder blades to the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions per side and hold each exercise for 6 seconds. Rest three seconds between repetitions. Targets: Chest /Obliques and Spine mobility

Kneel on your left knee, take a step forward and place your right foot on the floor.

Lunge forward until your right knee is over your toe, and raise your hands overhead with straight arms. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions and hold each exercise for six seconds. Rest three seconds between repetitions. Targets: Hip flexor/Core/Shoulder musculature

In the quadruped position, keep your knees directly under your hips, hands under your shoulders, and your back in a neutral position.

Raise your left arm straight in front of you at shoulder level, palm down, and raise your right leg behind you, aligning your heel with the same height as your hand. Avoid pelvic rotation by holding your core tight. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions per side and hold each exercise for six seconds. Rest three seconds between repetitions. Targets: Gluteals /Shoulders /Core musculature

Pistol squats develop leg strength, flexibility, balance skills and increases your vertical jump. Stand facing the suspension trainer and hold the handles with a light neutral grip. Lift one leg off the floor, flex the heel, and squat down on the standing leg until the squat is parallel to the ground. Push up to the starting position and repeat 10 times, then switch legs. An eventual goal is to perform a pistol squat without the suspension trainer to assist you.

Putting hands on an incline allows you to maintain good posture throughout the exercise and perform a higher number of reps necessary for endurance. Stand facing a bench or sturdy elevated platform. Place hands slightly wider than shoulder width with legs straight out behind you. Keeping the body straight, lower your chest to the edge of the bench by bending the elbows. Push body up until arms are extended. Repeat.

Increase the intensity of walking lunges by adding dumbbells and high knee thrusts between each repetition. Stand with two dumbbells in your hands by your side. Step forward about two feet with your right leg, your left leg stationary. Lower your upper body down, keeping your torso upright and balanced. Using the heel of your foot, push up and go back to your starting position. Repeat this movement 15 times, then switch legs and repeat.

This exercise will rapidly elevate the heart rate for anaerobic conditioning and challenge the muscular endurance of the upper body and lower body. For proper technique, keep the spine parallel to the floor throughout the exercise, no hunching or rounding of the back. Start in a crawl position with knees elevated off the floor and your abs braced in tight. Step forward leading with the right foot and left hand, then the same with the left foot and right hand. Build your speed up until you are crawling forward quickly, and then reverse movement stepping backwards.

Done in a bent-over position using a bench or chair to support one hand, hold a dumbbell with your right hand and place your left hand on the bench for support. Pull your abdominals in, slightly bend your knees, and lower forward from the hips so your back is naturally arched and parallel to the floor. Pull your right arm up until your elbow is pointing to the ceiling and your hand comes to the outside of the rib cage. Lower weight slowly back down. Repeat 15 times, then switch sides.

This is a great all-over body workout, so if you love this machine, go for it. BUT don’t just leisurely glide on it, as it’s so easy to do. Crank up the intensity and the incline — and do sprint intervals: one fast-paced minute followed by a slower two minutes…and repeat. Calorie burn: about 374 calories in 30 minutes.

I’ve never been very coordinated so you definitely don’t want to see me doing a Zumba class! But I know people who have really good rhythm, and blast through calories in these classes, while having fun (which is why they’re a great option for new moms trying to get their bodies back). Calorie burn: about 400 calories in 45 minutes (the typical length of one class).

My husband and kids bought this for me for Mother’s Day (hmm..a subtle hint that I need to start working out more?). But I just haven’t been able to get into it; if I have a free half-hour, I’d rather get outside and get some fresh air. But the good thing is you can do this while the baby’s sleeping, or even playing, next to you. Calorie burn: it depends on the activity you select.

I love this because all you need is a pair of sneakers, a super-supportive sports bra (particularly if you’re breastfeeding) and some motivation. You can crank up the tunes on your iPod and move at your own pace, at any time of the day. If you’re using the treadmill, do sprints: warm up slowly for 5 minutes, then run fast for 30 seconds, followed by a slower two minutes — and repeat until your 5-minute cool-down. Calorie burn: running for 30 minutes at about 5 mph burns approximately 278 calories. If you do sprints, you’ll burn more!

Ditto for walking, and this form of exercise is even better because you can walk for long periods…and it doesn’t really seem like exercise. I try to walk my older son to and from school every day, and if I have time, do an extra lap around the park near his school just to sneak in as much exercise as possible. Calorie burn: walking for 30 minutes at around 3 mph burns about 144 calories.

I have a bike, and I have to admit, this is the hardest exercise routine to get back into (I don’t know why!). But, even if you have an indoor bike or want to head to a spin class at your local gym, this exercise helps build up leg muscles…and gets you closer toward that goal of lean legs (always high on my list!). Calorie burn: Biking or spinning for 45 minutes — the length of one class — burns about 346 calories.

This is one of the best exercises for all-over body toning. Mix it up and try different strokes, or grab a kickboard and give your legs an intense workout. Calorie burn: you’ll burn about 200 calories in 30 minutes.

Keep in mind that you should do some weight training, too. The reason: muscle burns more calories than fat, so the more muscle you have, the more calories you’ll burn all day long, and the leaner you’ll be. If you’re one of those people (as I used to be) who skip the weight room and stick to the cardio machines, I’d recommend treating yourself to a trainer to help you learn how to use the machines in the gym, or even to show you how to do simple sculpting exercises at home. (You can also buy exercise videos; top-notch trainers Jackie Warner and Jillian Michaels both have a number of great home workout videos.)

Standing in an upright position, put your arms into a "T" position. Stand on your left leg and sweep the right leg forward and back, maintaining form, posture and balance. Repeat 10 to 20 times, then do the same on your right left. To increase the workload, as you extend back, reach your hand to the floor with your leg in the back bent position. Sweep the leg forward and reach your right arm up to the ceiling with your knee bent. Repeat 10 times, then switch sides.

Side Leg Raises Standing upright with your abs pulled in and with tall posture, stand on your left leg and sweep your right leg to the side, 10 to 20 times. Repeat on your other leg. To increase the workload, when the leg sweeps to the right side, land in a lateral lunge. Pick the leg back up and sweep to the left side. Repeat 10 times, then switch legs.

Start in the squat position, and jump up and back down into a squat. Repeat 10 times.

Standing on your right leg, hop up and down for 10 to 30 seconds, then switch to the left. Standing on the right leg again, hop towards the front and towards the back for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch legs. Finally, hop side to side on your right leg for 10 to 20 seconds, then switch and do the same on your left.

Stand with your knees slightly bent and core tight, and bring one foot behind the other in a controlled movement. As you get more comfortable with the movement, bring in some impact and jump from leg to leg, landing on a single leg. Repeat 40 times.

Keeping your abs tight and your body long, start with a strong plank position. Then alternate right and left knees in and out for 30 seconds.

Keeping a small yoga ball, water bottle or medicine ball in your right hand, stand on your left leg with your right leg slightly brushed forward and off the floor. Put both arms in the "T" position, palms facing up, and then lift the ball overhead and pass it to the left hand. Repeat passing the weight from one hand to the other 10 times. Change legs and repeat.

Start in a lunge position, jump up and switch legs. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Start in an upright position with slightly bent knees and a long back. As you hinge forward, your right leg extends back as your right hand reaches for the floor. Repeat 10 times, then switch legs.

Lunge forward with your right leg, holding a light medicine ball, or reaching arms forward with hands clasped. Rotate to the right side and left side. Return your legs together and arms in. Repeat to the opposite side, rotating left and right. Repeat 20 times, alternating sides.

Start in a push-up position with your hands about six inches apart and your body in a stiff plank position. Bend your elbows to slowly lower your chest to the ground and press back up until you fully extend your arms.

Variation: Try this exercise from the knees if you are a beginner, or add a weight plate or a sandbag on your back if you’re looking for an extra challenge.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Brace your core and hold a kettlebell overhead with the weight hanging below the handle. With your elbows locked in position, slowly bend them to lower the kettlebell back and behind your head until you reach a 90-degree bend at the elbow joint. Contract the triceps as you push the kettlebell back up to starting position. Variation: Try this with one kettlebell in each hand to target the triceps individually.

Grip the dip bars and start at the top position with your arms fully extended and your body perpendicular to the floor, with your shoulders pulled back and down. Bend your elbows and slowly lower yourself until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself up by contracting your triceps and extending your elbows to 180-degrees for a full range of motion. Variation: For an easier modification, try this move off a bench with your feet out in front of you until you can build up to a full body weight dip.

Grab a pair of kettlebells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Lock up your wrists and hammer curl the kettlebells by keeping your palms facing one another. Slowly resist the kettlebells back to their starting position.

Keep your elbows tight to your sides and resist the temptation to move or raise them as you hammer curl the weight up.

Grab a pair of dumbbells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Turn your palms up and move your dumbbell grip in towards the body.

Curl the dumbbells up, pause at the top and reverse your grip so your palms are now facing down. Lower the weight to full extension and reverse your grip again.

Use dumbbells that are about 50 to 60 per cent of the weight you would normally use for standard curls in order to execute this exercise with proper technique.

Great for beginners or people with back issues. Wall push-ups will prime foundation strength for more advanced chest exercises. Start by standing a few feet in front of a bare wall, lift arms to shoulder level and place palms on wall slightly wider than shoulders. Now back feet away from wall so elbows are bent as you lean in. Now inhale, and exhale as you push off wall. Inhale as you return to start position. Slowing the pace will increase the level of difficulty. Aim for 20 push-ups. Top tip: never arch lower back, or lock arms totally straight, keep flexible bend at elbows at all times.

An easy little move will work chest, and biceps. Stand straight with feet hip distance apart. Raise arms to shoulder level and then cup your hands together in front of chest. Don't interlace fingers. Now, with hands cupped together press palms together – this will engage not only hand muscles but arms and pectoral chest muscles. Press for 30 seconds, stop, and reverse hands, and press again for another 30 seconds. Stop, shake out arms, and repeat move each way, two more times. This can also be done using a stabilizing ball.

This wonderful exercise not only strengthens chest but also abdomen, arms and lower back. Start plank pose on hands and knees – look like a table. Don't let chest sag down between shoulders. Gaze between hands, tuck toes, and step feet back. Bring length of body and head into a straight line. Hold this plank position for 60 seconds. To come out of pose, drop lightly to knees. Repeat two more times.

Like a push-up but with increased difficulty. Awesome move to increase chest muscle strength. Get into push-up position on floor. Make a diamond shape with hands; thumbs and pointer fingers should be touching – thumbs pointing down towards toes, and fingers pointing away in other direction. Now, with hands forming diamond shape, slowly push up off floor as you would normal push-up. Aim to do this five times – it will be hard!

Great to do at home if you don't have fancy gym equipment. Take a firm-fitting backpack, preferably one with padded shoulder straps, and fill it with non-sharp household items that have weight. Get into position with the pack and contents fixed firmly to back, and proceed with normal push-ups. The more weight in the backpack, the harder the workout. Start with 10 to 20 push-ups with weighted pack, then adjust if needed. Repeat 20 more times.

Starts with a firm grip around the equalizer bars, feet extended out in front. Look to a point slightly in front of you to help maintain good posture. Inhale while slowly lowering and exhale as you drive your body upwards for a full range of motion.

Don’t let your shoulders roll forward. Remember, chest up and shoulders back. Your shoulders must not go lower than your elbows.

Start with a dumbbell in hand and your palms facing your torso. Keep your back straight with a slight bend in the knees and bend forward at the waist. Your torso should be almost parallel to the floor. Make sure to keep your head up. Your upper arms should be close to your torso and parallel to the floor. Your forearms should be pointed towards the floor as you hold the weights. There should be a 90-degree angle formed between your forearm and upper arm. This is your starting position.

Now, while keeping your upper arms stationary, exhale and use your triceps to lift the weights until the arm is fully extended. Focus on moving the forearm. After a brief pause at the top contraction, inhale and slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Attach a rope to a high cable pulley. After selecting an appropriate weight, grasp the rope with both hands and face towards the cable. Position your elbows at 90 degree as your starting position. To perform the movement, extend through the elbow while keeping the upper arm in position, your hands and rope should pass just outside your hips to allow for full elbow extension.

Squeeze your triceps at the bottom of the movement, and slowly lower the weight back to the start position.

With your right hand, grasp a single handle attached to the high-cable pulley using a supinated (underhand; palms facing up) grip. You should be standing directly in front of the weight stack. Now pull the handle down so that your upper arm and elbow are locked in to the side of your body. Your upper arm and forearm should form an acute angle (less than 90-degrees). You can keep the other arm by the waist and you can have one leg in front of you and the other one back for better balance. This will be your starting position.

As you contract the triceps, move the single handle attachment down to your side until your arm is straight. Breathe out as you perform this movement. Only the forearms should move and your upper arms should remain stationary at all times. Squeeze the triceps and hold for a second in this contracted position. Slowly return the handle to the starting position.

Hang the TRX cables at an elevated point so that the handles hang down to just above your waist. Grasp the handles with your palms facing downwards. Keep your body in a straight line and lean forward so that your body makes about a 50-degree angle with the floor.

In a slow, controlled fashion allow your elbow joint to flex, lengthening your triceps. When your hands reach directly over your shoulders, exhale as your extend your elbows by contracting your triceps.

Lie on the floor face down and place your hands closer than shoulder width for a close hand position allowing thumbs and index fingers to touch. Make sure that you are holding your torso up at arms' length.

Lower yourself until your chest almost touches the floor as you inhale. Using your triceps and some of your pectoral muscles, press your upper body back up to the starting position and squeeze your chest. Breathe out as you perform this step.

Begin with your heels together and toes pointed towards the corners of the room in a “turn out position." Lift the heels a few inches off the floor and balance keeping the knees slightly bent. You can use a chair or barre for help with balance if needed.

Lower into a plie position keeping the shoulders over the hips, and hips over the heels to work the thigh muscles. Go deeper into the plie to make this exercise more challenging. Lift back to the starting position and repeat. Perform 16 reps moving slowly during the lowering phase (eccentric portion) of the exercise.

1. Begin by facing a barre or chair and place both hands on the barre for balance. Start with one leg forward aligning knee over ankle and place the other leg behind the body in lunge position. 2. Lift the front foot into a releve position, and lower into a lunge with the back leg creating a 90-degree angle. Make sure the front knee stays directly over the ankle and maintain an upright, neutral spine. 3. Work to hold this position with the front thigh parallel to the floor for a greater challenge. Work the thigh muscles by creating small pulsing movements by lifting and lowering one inch under control for 16 reps. Repeat on the other leg.

Start with one hand on a chair or barre for balance. Place the feet outside of the hips and turn out the legs from the hips with toes pointing to the corners of the room.

Begin by tilting the right hip to stretch the top of the right thigh and lower the hips towards the floor by circling from the right to the left. As the hips lift to the left side, work to stretch the top of the left thigh creating length in the muscle. Repeat 8 circles to the right moving slowly with control to create length in the quadriceps as the hips articulate in a circular motion. Repeat the movement to the left for 8 reps always emphasizing the tilt of the pelvis as the hips move from one side to the next.

1. Begin with the feet hip-distance apart in parallel with toes facing forward. Lift the heels high off the floor and lower into a parallel plie maintaining shoulders over hips and hips over heels. Imagine your back is flat against a wall as you lower into the plie.

2. Lift the right hip in the plie position to stretch the lateral (outside) portion of the thigh performing a side tuck. Stay low to generate a greater amount of resistance. Return the hips back to the center. 3. Tuck the pelvis under to stretch the top of the thighs. Release the tuck by moving the hips back to the starting position creating the neutral spine and maintaining the plie parallel position. Stay low to create more of a challenge.

4. Now repeat the tuck to the left side by lifting the hips and repeating step #3.

5. Finish the sequence, by repeating step #3. Repeat this entire sequence step 1-5 for 8-12 reps.

Place the feet apart in a lunge position with the right leg in front. The front knee should align over the ankle. Lower into a lunge position and hold isometrically (holding static position). Make sure the front knee stays directly over the ankle during the lunge. Stay low in the lunge with a 90-degree angle on the back leg for greater intensity.

Strongly tuck the pelvis under to deeply stretch the front of the back thigh (working leg) holding for 2 seconds before releasing the hips back to neutral and releasing the stretch of the back thigh. Repeat the tuck for 8 slow reps and finish the exercise with 16 quick tucks. Repeat this exercise on the left leg.

Feet hip-width apart, lower body weight down as if sitting into a chair while extending arms out in front of you, bring arms to your sides as you stand or hop back up. Repeat! Works: Full body

Begin in a plank with shoulders stacked over your hands, and toes tucked under, and jog your knees into your chest as you exhale to deepen the abdominal contraction. Works: Full body, core, abs

Lay on your belly with arms and legs extended; neck is a natural extension of your spine, move your arms and legs as if performing a jumping jack, while lengthening your limbs as much as possible. Works: Full back body, glutes

Begin in a plank with shoulders stacked over your hands and toes curled under, stepping your toes away from your body, keeping your navel drawn in towards a neutral spine. Left side first, then right! Works: Full left body, full right body

Stack left shoulder over left elbow with forearm resting on the floor. From stacked knees, or stacked or staggered feet, lift hips away from the ground so that your spine and body are straight, as if sandwiched between two walls. Hold, or add a pulse! Then repeat on your right side. Works: Side body left, side body right

Using a bench or a stability ball, lie down with your arms up and straight elbows, in a Y position. Then move your arms into a T position (straight out to the sides), a W position (elbows bent, squeezing the shoulder blades together) and ending in L (elbows at 90 degrees beside the ears). Keep arms high throughout, repeat 15 times.

Using lighter weights (anywhere between 5 to 12 pounds), bent at the waist with a straight back, keeping palms forward and elbows slightly bent in front of you. Take your arms out directly to the side, focusing on squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for 15 to 20 reps.

Balancing on one leg, position yourself above a bench or (stable) ball. Balance on the leg and keep weight in the heels and mid-foot, then push the hips down until you feel the bench or ball beneath you. Repeat for 15 times each side.

Put your foot on the ball with your knee on the floor. Keep your other foot flat and knee at 90 degrees. To intensify the stretch, hold up the arm on the same side as the foot on the ball and lean back slightly. Hold to 35 for 45 seconds, then switch sides.

Kneel beside the ball, with your hand on top of it and your opposite leg forward, bent at 90 degrees. Rotate your shoulder away from the ball to stretch your pecs. Hold for 35 to 45 seconds, then switch sides.

Sit on floor and place elbows on two sturdy chairs, side tables, ottomans or workout benches. Bend knees 90 degrees and lift feet off floor. Press elbows into benches to engage back muscles and push chest forward as you pull knees into chest (as shown), then return to start. Repeat for 30 seconds. Works: Back and abs

Stand about one foot in front of bench, and place top of right foot on it, elbows bent 90 degrees and hands in fists and shoulder height (as shown). Bend left knee, then jump, extending arms to ceiling. Continue jumping for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Abs, butt, legs

Start on all fours, then press back into child's pose, balls of feet on floor, arms extended in front of you. Pull body forward into push-up position, elbows close to sides, knees on or off floor, then press back into child's pose. Next, press into side plank position, right hand on floor, kicking right leg through to left side and raising left arm to ceiling (as shown), then return to start. Continue for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Chest, back, shoulders, arms, abs

Start in deep lunge, left hand forward, right hand flat on floor, left arm extended behind you at left side. Step left leg back into single-arm plank, then step left leg forward, pressing off left foot to stand and kick right leg forward, elbows bent 90 degrees, hands in fists in front of face (as shown). Tap right toe to floor, then step back to start. Continue for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs

Start in reverse plank, shoulders over wrists. Bend right leg and draw knee in toward chest, then extend leg straight up to ceiling, toe pointed (as shown), then bend knee back in toward chest and return to start. Repeating on opposite leg. Continue for 30 seconds. Works: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, arms at sides, then squat, touching left hand to floor between legs, palm in, right hand extended behind you (as shown), then press off floor and jump, rotating 180 degrees to left, wind-milling arms in air, landing in a squat with right hand on floor, between legs. Repeat, jump back to start, rotating body to right. Continue for 30 seconds. Works: Abs, butt, legs

Stand facing a sturdy object (like a kitchen counter), holding on with straight arms shoulder-width apart. Lift up onto the balls of your feet and turn your toes and knees out to the sides with your heels pressing together; arch your feet as much as you can comfortably. With a straight back, keep your shoulders relaxed and head held high.

Lower two inches and curl your pelvis up, pause and slowly release your pelvis to its starting position. Lower your body down another two inches and repeat your pelvic curl. Repeat once again, stay low in the position for your final set and repeat your pelvic curl three times. Reverse your exercise by raising up one or two inches (repeating your pelvic curl at each new height). See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen and tighten your legs and abdominal muscles - Stretch the spine and increase flexibility in your pelvic region

Sit on the floor facing a chair with your legs straight out in front of you. Wrap each foot around the outside of your chair leg and point your toes.

Lift your feet up about 3 inches off the floor. Place your hands on the floor besides your hips. Squeeze your feet and legs together around the chair legs, tightening your inner thighs for 100 counts. Relax the top of your body and let your head and shoulders fall forwards so that you are not putting any pressure onto your lower back. To come out gently lower each leg down to the floor and relax. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - tighten your inner thighs; stretch the spine, - strengthen the stomach, calves and feet

Start seated facing your sturdy object (like a couch, table top) Bend your right leg in front of your body comfortably and bend your left leg behind you; with your left knee inline with your left hip and your left foot inline with your left knee (creating a 90 degree angle). Place your hands onto your object in front of you and gently roll your left hip forwards and backwards; you want to roll your left hip forward so that it is even with the right hip.

With your left hip rolled forwards, gently press your left knee into the floor to lift your left foot off the ground. Tighten your behind and tilt your pelvis up as you raise your left knee up an inch or two. Pulse your left knee backwards for 100 counts without letting your hip or pelvis change position. Keep your knee and foot the same height (2-3 inches up off the floor). To come out, lower your left leg down and relax, repeat this exercise on the opposite side. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen your hips, tighten and lift the behind - Shape the back of the leg from the knee up

Start kneeling facing your sturdy object (table) with your arms straight and hands holding on for balance. Without locking your knee, take your right leg straight out to your side (in-line with your right hip). Rotate your right leg and hip forwards so the top of your toes are facing down on the floor. Drag your right leg in towards your body, tilt your pelvis up and gently lift your right leg up off the floor an inch or two. Pulse your right leg up and down for 100 counts and then repeat on the other side. To come out of the exercises lower your right leg, roll your hip back and relax. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Lift your behind - Pulls in the waistline - Strengthen smaller muscle groups in the hip region

Stand facing your sturdy object (counter top) with your legs hip width and your feet turned out comfortably. Bend your knees slightly and tilt your pelvis up while drawing your abdominals in. Slowly lower down into your plie. Raise back up into your starting plie position. When you lower down, draw your inner thighs backwards, and as you press back up, squeeze your sit bones together to work your behind. Repeat your wide leg plies 10-20 times slowly with control. To come out relax your pelvis and drop your heels (if raised). See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen and shape thighs inside and out - Tone the thighs and stretch the back

Jog on the spot for two minutes.

Kick out with a straight leg and switch legs as you go for one minute.

"Pedal" backwards with your legs, moving your elbows and hands in the same direction. Do this warm up for one minute.

BREAK for one minute

Performed like a regular squat, but keep your legs wide apart like a sumo wrestler. Repeat for one minute.

Holding a kettlebell or ball while in a crunch position, move the kettlebell or ball from side to side, keeping your core tight and legs off the ground for a tougher option. Do this for one minute.

Again, performed like a regular squat, but this time, jump up from the lowered position. Repeat this for one minute.

Start from standing and walk into your plank position by keeping both feet together and crawling up with your hands. Do this for one minute.

Holding a kettlebell or ball while in a crunch position, move the kettlebell or ball from side to side, keeping your core tight and legs off the ground for a tougher option. Do this for one minute.

For one minute, do a regular push-up or try one with a medicine ball under your feet to work the core even more.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Using dumbbells or just your arms, get into a high plank position and row your arm toward your shoulder - alternating - for 30 seconds.

Lie down on a mat and bring your legs up together and bring them down slowly. You can also try this move with a ball between your legs. Do this for one minute.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Performed like a regular squat, but keep your legs wide apart like a sumo wrestler. Repeat for one minute.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Do a squat with a kettlebell in one hand and reach over your shoulder. Do this for one minute.

Sit on the floor and bring your left leg over your right leg and your right arm over to the left side. Hold and then switch. Do this for two minutes.

Touch the floor or touch your toes and hold for two minutes.

Get into the cobra stretch and keep your core tight. Hold this position for one minute.

Start with a standard deadlift and then stop a few inches short of the ground, and keep straighter legs than you would in a conventional deadlift. Remember to maintain a flat back, with the shoulders pulled back. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

Using dumbbells, perform standard walking lunges. Make sure you take long strides, while keeping the emphasis on the glutes and hamstrings pulling you through to the next step. Perform three sets of 20 steps.

Sit down with your upper back positioned against a sturdy bench. Next, place a bar or dumbbell across the hips. With your heels pressed into the floor, thrust the hips upwards to create a "table" with your body, remembering to squeeze the glutes at the same time. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Perform a squat while holding a barbell on your shoulders, remembering to press through the heels and aim for full depth. Pull outwards on the bar with your hands in order to maintain the ideal tension through the upper body during the lift. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

Position a cable pulley at the lowest level and attach rope handles. Stand facing away from the machine and straddle the rope and cable so you're holding the handles between your legs. Hinge at the hips and allow the arms to travel through the legs towards the cable stack. Keep a flat back when doing this. Squeeze the glutes and return to the tall standing position. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

With feet wider than hip distance apart, turn your toes slightly out. Keep your chest lifted with your belly tight. When lowering towards the ground, open up the hips and angle the knees over the ankles. Hold the squat at the bottom for a count before pushing up slowly back to a standing position. Repeat.

Starting with feet together, slowly step the left leg back, taking your left hand across to touch your right toes.

On your back, bring your knees up to 90 degrees, engaging your core. Extend your arms overhead with your palms facing inward, lower the arms down towards the ground, keeping your elbows slightly bent the entire set and exhale as you bring your arms up as if to hug a big bear. Hold your elbows in a slightly flexed position throughout the set.

Grab a medium set of dumbbells. Starting with your feet together in a closed-legged squat, bring your arms into your body tightly for a row with your palms facing inward and your shoulders drawing down your back. Squeeze your scapula together tight.

Step your right leg back as you bring your arms back into extension (which works the triceps). Step the right leg in and row the arms in again.

Slowly bring your back leg into starting position and alternate between sides.

Switch legs to bring your left leg back, bringing your arms into a triceps extension again. Alternate between sides.

With medium weights, place your hands directly underneath your shoulders, your feet hip-distance apart in plank pose. Balance on your hands and toes.

With your core engaged, row the arm tightly into the body, drawing your scapula in towards the centre of your back. Stabilize through the body, avoiding hip rotation. Lower the weight to the ground. Alternate between sides.

Keep all of your weight in your heels. Keep your knees behind your toes. Hold your shoulders back and keep your core muscles fully engaged.

Keep your weight in the forward stepping heel. Dropping the back leg to a 90 degree angle. Keep core muscles fully engaged. Stack shoulders over hips.

Remain strong in the core. Do not round the back, keep the spine straight. Pull weight up in towards the ribs. Squeeze the shoulder blades together.

Hold weight in the heels. Keep spine erect. Core muscles fully engaged. Drive through the heels while forcing your shoulders and head straight up