How To Get Beautiful, Soft Feet In Time for Summer

With summer just around the corner, it's time to get feet prepped for their first outings of the year. While feet should really be taken care of all year long, it's easy to neglect them during the winter months. Thankfully, it doesn't take long to get feet feeling soft, smooth and sleek for stepping out in style this summer. Here are a few beauty tips for slipping into summer's must-have shoes with confidence.

Spring clean
It's important to get rid of all the dead skin that has built up during winter months, especially around the heel and on the soles of the feet. Although it's better to take regular care of feet throughout the year to prevent dead skin accumulating, there are still ways of sloughing off calluses.

The traditional method is a pumice stone, used on damp feet, but roller-style exfoliators and electric foot files are also now available. Exfoliating socks, straight from Japan, soften skin using an intensive peeling treatment that makes dead skin flake off feet.

feet nail polish

Anyone with a preference for natural methods can try exfoliants based on sea salt or grape seeds.

And if all else fails, why not go see a professional? Chiropodists and podiatrists can treat corns, calluses, ingrown or split toenails, verrucas and athletes' foot while giving feet a good going-over.

The finishing touch
Toenails should be kept short. As well as looking nicer, short nails are also better for your feet. Toenails should be cut with nail scissors or clippers, although clippers are perhaps more suitable for toenails, which are thicker than fingernails. Aim to cut nails square and not too short to help prevent ingrown toenails and infections. Toenails should be cut every two to three weeks.

Once nails are prepped, a coat of polish adds a final touch to neat feet. While a French manicure is a timeless option, summer is also a great time to experiment with colour. This season, there are plenty of options to choose from, as pastels and vivid shades are everywhere, including orange, electric blue, fuchsia, purple, turquoise, yellow, green and pink.

Also on HuffPost:

Best Beauty Tools For Your Feet
  • Bliss Achilles' Heel Spa-Powered Heel Smoother

    This system from Bliss helps exfoliates heels and gets rid of callused skin. The ultimate pedi win. $29. Available at blissworld.com.

  • Diamancel Diamond Foot Buffer #11

    This luxe foot file gets rid of dead, dry and rough skin. A buffering dream. $49. Available at Sephora.

  • Karuna Exfoliating+ Foot Mask

    This sock-like foot mask does double duty, both exfoliating dead skin cells and smoothing and softening dry skin. Wear to bed and wake up with tender tootsies! $13.50. Available at Sephora.

  • iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Socks

    Yes, those are rejuvenating socks. And yes, they bring all the moisture to dry feet. $50. Available at Sephora.

  • MICRO Pedi

    Trust us. It's one of the best at-home pedis you'll ever have. Just roll over your feet and get instant results. $39.99. Available at micropedi.ca.

  • Tweezerman Sole Mates Foot File & Smoother

    This foot file is perfect for travelling. So don't worry, if your feet are looking a little rough after going to the beach, bring this tool along to smooth out heels and reduce calluses. $21. Available at drugstores and mass retailers nationwide.

  • Soap & Glory Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream

    In one night, your feet will be made brand new in thanks to Soap & Glory's Heel Genius. Featuring allantoin, glycerin, macadamia oil, menthol, bilberry, orange and lemon fruit acid smoothers, you'll want to apply a generous layer of cream to your foot before you slide on socks and call it a night. Let it soak during the night and get ready to see a new pair of feet by morning. $16. Available on soapandglory.com.

  • EcoTools Bamboo Foot Brush and Pumice

    An old favourite, this foot brush and pumice from Eco Tools will allow you to do it all — smooth, buffer, exfoliate and cleanse. Consider us fans! $10. Available on Amazon.

  • Clarisonic Pedi Sonic Device

    We all love using a Clarisonic on our face, but they're just as good on the feet. The Pedi Sonic Device is the perfect tool kit to get rid of dry heels within seconds, especially with the buffer device itself. Coming with the kit is the powerful Pedi Boost peel, which has both lactic and glycolic acid to help smooth out feet fast. And to cleanse feet at the end of your at-home treatment? A Refreshing Pedi-Balm. $249.00. Available on clarisonic.ca.

  • Tweezerman Pink Perfection Safety Slide Callus Shaver & Rasp

    Calluses be gone! This easy-to-use Tweezerman product is designed for removing nasty calluses and smoothing the skin. Sure, it's a shaver, but thanks to a safe stainless steel rasp, you don't have to be concerned about the blade hitting your skin. $15. Available at Sephora.

  • Amope Pedi Perfect Extra Rich Skin Recovery Foot Cream

    Simple, yet effective, this cream hydrates your feet overnight in thanks to eight different moisturizers. $8. Available at Wal-Mart.

  • The Body Shop Almond Nail & Cuticle Oil

    Everyone loves a good two-in-one product, so trust us when we say you'll love this almond oil pen perfect for recovering brittle nails and moisturizing the cuticles. $12. Available at The Body Shop.

  • Sephora Collection Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit

    Perfect for both manicures and pedicures, this nail kit has it all. From cuticle nippers to toe nail clippers, this collection of travel-friendly tools are ready to give you the best nails this summer. $25. Available at Sephora.

  • Deborah Lippmann 'Smooth Operator' Nail Buffer

    This four-sided buffer will help shape your toe nails and smooth out the surface to give them that extra bit of shine in no time. $16. Available at Nordstrom.

  • ZoLi 'Buzz B' Electric Nail Trimmer

    If nail files and buffers are SO not your thing, try out the 'Buzz B' electric nail trimmer from ZoLi, which is an easy, fuss-free way to file those stubborn toenails of yours. And did we mention the cushioning pad on the tool is also perfect if you want to trim toddlers' and babies' nails too? $47. Available at Nordstrom.

