How To Get Beautiful, Soft Feet In Time for Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

With summer just around the corner, it's time to get feet prepped for their first outings of the year. While feet should really be taken care of all year long, it's easy to neglect them during the winter months. Thankfully, it doesn't take long to get feet feeling soft, smooth and sleek for stepping out in style this summer. Here are a few beauty tips for slipping into summer's must-have shoes with confidence.

Spring clean

It's important to get rid of all the dead skin that has built up during winter months, especially around the heel and on the soles of the feet. Although it's better to take regular care of feet throughout the year to prevent dead skin accumulating, there are still ways of sloughing off calluses.

The traditional method is a pumice stone, used on damp feet, but roller-style exfoliators and electric foot files are also now available. Exfoliating socks, straight from Japan, soften skin using an intensive peeling treatment that makes dead skin flake off feet.

Anyone with a preference for natural methods can try exfoliants based on sea salt or grape seeds.

And if all else fails, why not go see a professional? Chiropodists and podiatrists can treat corns, calluses, ingrown or split toenails, verrucas and athletes' foot while giving feet a good going-over.

The finishing touch

Toenails should be kept short. As well as looking nicer, short nails are also better for your feet. Toenails should be cut with nail scissors or clippers, although clippers are perhaps more suitable for toenails, which are thicker than fingernails. Aim to cut nails square and not too short to help prevent ingrown toenails and infections. Toenails should be cut every two to three weeks.

Once nails are prepped, a coat of polish adds a final touch to neat feet. While a French manicure is a timeless option, summer is also a great time to experiment with colour. This season, there are plenty of options to choose from, as pastels and vivid shades are everywhere, including orange, electric blue, fuchsia, purple, turquoise, yellow, green and pink.