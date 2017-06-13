Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Tim Hortons Employees Get Serenaded In Drive-Thru Because Canada Is Awesome

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

A group of London, Ont., friends just ordered Tim Hortons in the most charming way possible.

Shae-Lynn Wheatley and her pals Sarah Karniej-Hecht, Sarah Slabon and Bradley Hamilton recently went through a Tim Hortons drive-thru and decided to serenade its employees with their order.

Accompanied by their ukuleles, the group sang to the tune of “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid” and ordered all the classics: a hot chocolate, an iced coffee, a croissant with cheese, a French vanilla and, of course, a 20-pack of Timbits.

“I don’t know why, but I might start to cry if I don’t get my Tim's,” they appropriately sang in the chorus.

In true Canadian fashion, the four friends considerately planned their performance for 11 p.m. to avoid holding up other customers, Buzzfeed Canada reports.

The employee who originally took their order was certainly surprised to hear them sing. She even asked for a redo so that she could call her coworkers over.

In the end, the Tim Hortons employees were so delighted that they gave the group a 50-pack of Timbits (both chocolate and vanilla flavoured), which was incredibly fitting considering the performance was supposedly done on National Doughnut Day.

Watch the whole performance in the video above.

According to Wheatley, she and her friends wanted to make their stunt “extra Canadian,” which is why they chose the Great White North’s most famous coffee chain to drive through.

“We actually specifically chose Tim Hortons because it is Canada's 150,” she explained to CBC, regarding our country's upcoming birthday.

Wheatley has since shared the group’s performance on Facebook where it has been viewed over 35,000 times. The comment section is now filled with praise.

“This is great,” one wrote with a laugh-cry emoji. “If this happened [to me] I'd die.”

Another wrote: “Great job now I got the song in my head lol.”

Some friendships are meant to bean. Tag the friend you like a latte below for #NationalBestFriendDay!

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on


Responding to her fans, Wheatley said, “Thank you everyone! We didn't think this many people would watch the video but were [sic] glad that everyone likes it haha!”

According to Buzzfeed Canada, the four pals — who met while working at a local movie theatre — are part of a band called the Uke Troop. They decided to perform in a drive-thru after a fellow movie theatre employee dared them to.

With such a positive response to their stunt, the pals are now planning a second.

Wheatley told Buzzfeed, “We’re thinking of doing something to the tune of ‘I’m a Believer’ about the McDonald's all-day breakfast.”

With a Smash Mouth song like that, we have no doubt it’ll be just as catchy as their Tim Hortons tune.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tim Hortons
of
  • The First U.S. Locations Closed

    In 1981, the first U.S. locations opened in Deerfield and Pompano Beach, Fla. Sales were dismal, so they closed soon after. But they wouldn’t be gone for long… Photo Credit: Tim Hortons Click Here to see More Things You Didn’t Know About Tim Hortons

  • It's All Over The World

    Locations are scattered throughout the U.S., and today there’s a plan in place to open hundreds across the Persian Gulf region. The chain’s products are also available at SPAR convenience stores and Tesco supermarkets in Ireland and Scotland, as well as at the Dublin Zoo. Photo Credit: © Flickr / Derek Hatfield

  • Its Northern-most Store Is In Iqaluit

    Above the Arctic Circle, yo. Photo Credit: © Flickr / Neal Jennings Click Here to see More Things You Didn’t Know About Tim Hortons

  • It's Actively Involved with the Military

    Tim Hortons has locations on seven Canadian military bases and four American bases, and operated a store on a base in Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2006-2011. Photo Credit: © Flickr / Pierre Gazzola

  • Its Cups are The Most Recognizable Litter in Canada

    Odds are, if you look into a garbage can anywhere in Canada, you’ll see at least one Tim Hortons cup. Click Here to see More Things You Didn’t Know About Tim Hortons Photo Credit: Tim Hortons

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations