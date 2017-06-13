ADVERTISEMENT

A group of London, Ont., friends just ordered Tim Hortons in the most charming way possible.

Shae-Lynn Wheatley and her pals Sarah Karniej-Hecht, Sarah Slabon and Bradley Hamilton recently went through a Tim Hortons drive-thru and decided to serenade its employees with their order.

Accompanied by their ukuleles, the group sang to the tune of “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid” and ordered all the classics: a hot chocolate, an iced coffee, a croissant with cheese, a French vanilla and, of course, a 20-pack of Timbits.

“I don’t know why, but I might start to cry if I don’t get my Tim's,” they appropriately sang in the chorus.

In true Canadian fashion, the four friends considerately planned their performance for 11 p.m. to avoid holding up other customers, Buzzfeed Canada reports.

The employee who originally took their order was certainly surprised to hear them sing. She even asked for a redo so that she could call her coworkers over.

In the end, the Tim Hortons employees were so delighted that they gave the group a 50-pack of Timbits (both chocolate and vanilla flavoured), which was incredibly fitting considering the performance was supposedly done on National Doughnut Day.

Watch the whole performance in the video above.

According to Wheatley, she and her friends wanted to make their stunt “extra Canadian,” which is why they chose the Great White North’s most famous coffee chain to drive through.

“We actually specifically chose Tim Hortons because it is Canada's 150,” she explained to CBC, regarding our country's upcoming birthday.

Wheatley has since shared the group’s performance on Facebook where it has been viewed over 35,000 times. The comment section is now filled with praise.

“This is great,” one wrote with a laugh-cry emoji. “If this happened [to me] I'd die.”

Another wrote: “Great job now I got the song in my head lol.”

Some friendships are meant to bean. Tag the friend you like a latte below for #NationalBestFriendDay! A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:22am PDT

Responding to her fans, Wheatley said, “Thank you everyone! We didn't think this many people would watch the video but were [sic] glad that everyone likes it haha!”

According to Buzzfeed Canada, the four pals — who met while working at a local movie theatre — are part of a band called the Uke Troop. They decided to perform in a drive-thru after a fellow movie theatre employee dared them to.

With such a positive response to their stunt, the pals are now planning a second.

Wheatley told Buzzfeed, “We’re thinking of doing something to the tune of ‘I’m a Believer’ about the McDonald's all-day breakfast.”

With a Smash Mouth song like that, we have no doubt it’ll be just as catchy as their Tim Hortons tune.