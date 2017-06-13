Edition: ca
Quebec Flooding: Toddler's Body Found Over Month After Being Swept Away

 |  By The Canadian Press
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, Que. — The body of a two-year-old girl who was swept away during Quebec's heavy floods in May has been recovered.

Daphnee Levesque's corpse was found about one-and-a-half kilometres from where the vehicle in which was a passenger swerved off a waterlogged road into the surging Sainte-Anne River.

Benches and a table are surrounded by water in a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Que. on May 8, 2017. (Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The heavy current pulled the car toward the river and its occupants fell into the water when the vehicle flipped on May 7.

Levesque's mother was able to save herself but her boyfriend, Mike Gagnon, 37, and Daphnee were carried away.

Gagnon's body was found a day later.

Authorities interrupted their search for the girl on May 12 but resumed Tuesday with provincial police divers and canine units.

Sgt. Claude Doiron said an officer on foot discovered her body along the shore of the river.

 

