Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Federal Government Eases Restrictions On Military Mission In Ukraine

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
CANADA UKRAINE
A Canadian military instructor looks on during Ukrainian military exercises at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, near Lviv, on July 12, 2016. Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP. | YURIY DYACHYSHYN via Getty Images
Print

OTTAWA — The military has quietly expanded its footprint in Ukraine, with commanders being given free rein to send their troops anywhere — except where they might run into Russian forces or separatist rebels.

Canada first deployed about 200 troops to Ukraine in the summer of 2015 to help train government forces in their fight against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

But the Canadians were required to stay in the western half of Ukraine, far from the conflict that has continued to rage over the intervening two years, leaving more than 10,000 people dead.

Mission set to expire in 2019

Those restrictions were eased when the government extended the mission for another two years in March, the mission's commander, Lt.-Col. Mark Lubiniecki, tells The Canadian Press.

While Canadian troops are still required to stay away from the border with Russia and the fighting in eastern Ukraine, Lubiniecki says the rest of the country is fair game.

Lubiniecki says that change has added flexibility to the Canadian mission, which has so far trained more than 4,000 Ukrainian troops, many of whom have since been deployed into the conflict zone.

The training mission is set to expire in 2019.

Earlier On HuffPost:



Also on HuffPost:

Close
Current MPs With Military Experience (2016)
of
  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

  • UP NEXT: Unseen Sides Of The Afghan War

  • Check out a selection of photographs from Razistan below showing the unseen sides of the war. Mussa Ahmadi, an 18-year-old heroin addict in Kabul. Photo: Sandra Calligaro

  • A refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonte Wentzel

  • Outdoor school for children in eastern Afghanistan. Photo: Jacob Simkin

  • Afghan National Army recruits on a night-time training exercise. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • Fahim Bash rehearses in his studio in Kabul's musicians' neighborhood on Koche Kharabat Road. Photo: Lorenzo Tugnoli

  • Audience members at Afghan Star, a popular Afghan television show. Photo: John Wendle

  • A Pashtun man and his wife visit the doctor. Photo: Mikhail Galustov

  • Soldier in a sandstorm in Northern Afghanistan. Photo: Joel van Houdt

  • The cast and crew of the production "Doste" film a scene on the outskirts of Kabul. Photo: Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images

  • An Afghan commando on patrol in Helmand Province. Photo: Pieter ten Hoopen

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations