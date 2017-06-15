ADVERTISEMENT

Céline Dion's much-anticipated lifestyle brand will be landing in Nordstrom stores before the end of summer.

The Montreal-born singer, 49, first revealed select items from her accessories line in February at the Project Women's trade show in Las Vegas.

Dions line, which is simply titled the Céline Dion Collection, was originally set to launch in September, but will now debut in August exclusively in stores and online for Nordstrom.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” she told fashion site WWD. “They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent. My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

The new collection will include handbags, luggage and leather accessories. The items which Dion has helped design are meant to reflect the singer's elegant yet practical style.

Since teaming up with Hollywood stylist Law Roach in 2016, Dion's fashion game has risen to all-new highs (like that Met Gala debut ... oh, and the Billboard Awards dress), but Roach says Dion has always been a fashion icon.

"She is truly a fashion girl. I was surprised to know that but then again I wasn’t surprised because she knows. And she’s fearless — she’s not afraid to wear any colour, shape or brand. She’s excited about things that are new. It’s refreshing that she’s in her 40s and has no hesitation about fashion. It has been such a dream to work with her.”

Celine Dion pictured in Dublin, Ireland in 1988. She was in the city competing for Switzerland during the Eurovision Song Contest (which she won, naturally). As you can see, Celine is rocking not only a shin-length trench coat, but suede kitten heels and a neck scarf. Incredibly chic, incredibly elegant.

Speaking of Celine in 1988, she also dazzled in this black sequin, long-sleeved frock with a chained belt (which we totally need in our closets).

Okay, we all know patched denim is back in style. And Celine did it before all of us. From florals to hearts, Celine's printed patches are the epitome of '90s fashion.

The year is 1992 and "Beauty and the Beast" is at its prime. Singing her hit song from the film with Peabo Bryson, Dion donned a white, princess-like dress for the occasion. With voluminous curls and all that tulle, the look may have been a bit too kitschy for Celine, but we're okay with that.

Celine gets married to Rene Angelil, and the dress is one of the most dramatic we've ever seen. Like, can we PLEASE talk about that headpiece for just one second?! Reportedly, the crown weighed seven pounds and consisted of 2,000 Austrian crystals. Whoa.

Like the trendsetter she is, Celine was rocking the power suit before it was one of the hottest red carpet ensembles. Leaving her tuxedo jacket open, the pop star shows off a sparkling (and totally sexy) bralette.

Racy! Celine wasn't afriad to take a risk with this sheer, red hot number at the T.J. Martell Foundation Awards.

Celine shines bright like a diamond at the 67th Academy Awards in this dazzling gown that has a ultra-sultry plunging neckline.

What can we say? This look is legendary and we're just gonna leave it at that.

Celine channels her early 2000s pop star with a tasseled belt and side bangs.

A thigh-high slit? Cutouts on the side? A low neckline? Someone totally rocked it at the 2004 World Music Awards! Va-va-voom Celine!

Celine owns it in a satin jumpsuit and neck scarf at the 2006 Chris Aire fashion show.

Dazzling in a mini gold dress for her Vegas residence at Caesars Place, Celine knows how to catch the fashion industry's attention.

The perfect outfit for those nights in Paris, Celine rocks a pair of dark washed denim with a leather jacket and a fur stole.

With her new stylist Law Roach taking over, Celine is seen running through the streets of Paris during Couture Fashion Week in a killer Fendi coat and skinny denim. And those nude heels? Great choice.

Decked out in Dior, Celine solidifies herself as a fashion icon in this all black ensemble. Slay.



