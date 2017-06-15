Little Girl Discovers Princesses Are Real When She Meets A Bride

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids' imaginations are the best — but don't you sometimes wonder if maybe they're seeing the world more accurately than we are?

Such was the case when a little girl in Seattle came across bride Shandace Lerma getting her pictures taken with now-husband Scott Robertson on their wedding day, reports PopSugar.

"[This] little girl and her mom happened to be walking by," Robertson wrote on Imgur. "The little girl thought my beautiful wife was the princess from her favorite book — the one she's holding."

As you can see as you flip through the gallery above with pictures from photographer Stephanie Cristalli, Lerma didn't hesitate to kneel down on the rainy ground and chat with the little girl, even giving her a rose from her gorgeous wedding bouquet.

And while we're fairly certain the little girl hasn't actually read her "favourite book" (which zoom-in reveals to be "The Woman In White," a decidedly adult tome), we love that the very idea of this cover coming to life was enough to stop her in her tracks.

We mean, can you blame her? Look at how princess-like Lerma's face is!

Happy bride!!! A post shared by Stephanie Cristalli | Seattle (@stephaniecristalliphotography) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

It's the second time in recent months a story like this has gone viral (which tells us there are many, many instances out there of this happening out there in the world). In May, a little girl couldn't believe her luck when she saw 17-year-old Kwani Taylor dressed up for prom, reports ABC News, and the teen was quick to give a hug to her newest fan.

So there you have it — princesses are all over the place in real life. You just have to look for them with a child's eyes.