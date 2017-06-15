Canada Business
Canadian Home Sales See Largest Drop In 5 Years

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — Home sales across the country dropped sharply last month, driven by a plunge in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after the Ontario government imposed a tax on foreign buyers aimed at cooling the red-hot market.

The number of residential properties sold nationwide fell by 6.2 per cent in May compared to April, the largest month-to-month decline in nearly five years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday. The industry group for real estate agents noted sales were down a whopping 25.3 per cent month-over-month in the GTA.

The data showed that while real estate may be local, the impact of changes in a market the size of Toronto can have a sweeping effect nationally.

"This is the first full month of results since changes to Ontario housing policy made in late April. They provide clear evidence that the changes have resulted in more balanced housing markets throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe region,'' CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said in a statement.

toronto condo
Condos in Toronto's South Core neighbourhood. The city has seen a precipitous drop in sales in recent months.

"For housing markets in the region, May sales activity was down most in the GTA and Oakville. This suggests the changes have squelched speculative home purchases.''

The Ontario government introduced more than a dozen measures, including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers, aimed at cooling Toronto's blistering housing market. Prices have spiralled out of reach for many potential homebuyers both in and on the outskirts of the city.

In the closely watched Vancouver market, sales were up by 22.8 per cent month-over-month. There are concerns that the city may be returning to bubble territory less than a year after the British Columbia government instituted a tax on foreign buyers of properties in the Vancouver area.

Nationally, the average price for all homes sold last month was $530,304, pulled up by Toronto and Vancouver, where it was $863,910 and $1,110,376, respectively.

What Toronto's House Prices Will Buy You Across Canada (March 2017)
  • Toronto

    First, here's what the average price in Toronto will buy you in Toronto: A modest, three-bedroom, two-bath house near Chinatown. It features central air conditioning and two parking spots, and is asking $1,499,000. Listing.

  • An historic house on the edge of Montreal's Old Town

    In Montreal, you can get a named home for Toronto's average house price. The Maison Marguerite-Hay features three bedrooms and two baths on 3,600 square feet of living space. Asking $1,469,000. Listing.

  • A palace in suburban Halifax

    This eight-bedroom, nine-bath property has nearly 11,000 square feet of finished space and comes with a sauna, gym, 3D cinema, pool table and hot tub, among many other features. At 900 square feet, the master bedroom alone is larger than the average Toronto condo. Asking $1.5 million. Listing.

  • A traditional home in Ottawa's ritziest neighbourhood

    This three-story house in Rockcliffe Park features four bedrooms and three baths, and is located near two of Ottawa's most prestigious private schools. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • A landmark home in Saskatoon

    This nearly 2,400-square-foot home in central Saskatoon has three bedrooms and four baths, and come with amenities such as heated floors and a camera security system. Asking $1,575,000. Listing.

  • A modernist townhome in Calgary

    This three-bedroom, four-bathroom executive townhome is walking distance to downtown and features 11-foot ceilings and 2,081 square feet of finished space. Asking $1.45 million. Listing.

  • A monster home in Edmonton

    This four-bedroom house has more than 3,900 square feet of finished space and features ensuite baths in each bedroom. The master bedroom has its own wet bar and Jacuzzi. Asking $1,477,700. Listing.

  • Meanwhile, in Vancouver...

    Home sales have dropped off a cliff and prices have started to soften in Vancouver's housing market, but it remains Canada's priciest city for residential real estate. For $1.5 million, you can buy this three-bedroom, two-bath house with a two-bedroom basement suite, and 1,935 square feet of living space. Listing.

Conversations