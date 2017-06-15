ADVERTISEMENT

The reality TV star-turned-businesswoman officially announced the launch of her own beauty line at the Forbes Women's Summit, held Tuesday, June 13 in New York.

Kim Kardashian's many fans will be pleased to learn that the voluptuous star is following in the footsteps of her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner by launching her own cosmetics line, called KKW Beauty. With more than 100 million followers on Instagram alone, the American star should have no trouble finding customers for her products.

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian has also made it known that she has a new fragrance in the pipeline. This will be available at the end of the year.

For the moment, very little information has been released about the new cosmetics brand. However, it is expected to be available essentially online, via the website www.kkwbeauty.com, a URL revealed on the Instagram account of the star, who is married to Kanye West. The brand already has its own verified Instagram page — and some 51,000 followers — which greets visitors with the date "June 21, 2017," referencing the official launch date.

@KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

KKW Beauty is expected to offer makeup collections. It is not yet known whether the brand will also release beauty products for face, body and hair in addition to makeup lines. Stay tuned to find out more on June 21.