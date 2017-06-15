Liberals Sinking Billions Into Used, Problem-Plagued Submarines
OTTAWA — The Trudeau government plans to sink another couple billion dollars into Canada's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s.
The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the new Liberal defence policy, but not the price tag, which sources tell The Canadian Press will reach upwards of $2.5 billion.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan looks on at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., on March 2, 2017. (Photo: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
The decision to upgrade the submarines follows calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial vessels from the scrap heap.
Without the upgrades, the submarines would have to start retiring in 2022.
Some have questioned the wisdom of spending more money on the navy's four used submarines, which have been plagued with problems since Canada bought them from Britain in 1998.
But the Liberal government has emphasized that the underwater vessels are necessary for protecting Canadian security and sovereignty.
