Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Manitoba And Saskatchewan May Miss Millions In Federal Climate Cash

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

OTTAWA — Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been given until the end of December to sign on to the national climate change agreement or lose out on millions in federal funding to help cut emissions.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will unveil details today of the promised $2-billion Low Carbon Economy Fund, to be spent in two streams over the next five years.

The first is a $600-million pool for industry and public sector projects, doled out on the basis of project merit.

The second is a $1.4-billion per capita fund for provinces and territories that have signed on to the Pan Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

catherine mckennaEnvironment Minister Catherine McKenna.

Each eligible province will receive a base of $30 million plus a per-capita share of up to $1 billion.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan, the only two provinces that have not signed on, will only get their share of the funding if they sign up by the end of the year.

If not, their shares — about $66 million for Manitoba and $62 million for Saskatchewan — will be transferred to the merit-based project pool. Industries or public sector organizations in those two provinces can apply for money from that fund.

The merit fund will have a broad range of eligible projects in areas such as green energy production, forestry, agriculture and lowering emissions.

Part of race to meet Paris climate targets

The fund was first created in the 2016 federal budget to help provinces fund initiatives to significantly cut greenhouse gases, part of Canada's race to meet its targets under the Paris climate change accord.

Canada must cut almost 200 million tonnes of emissions by 2030 to meet its target of reducing greenhouse gases to 30 per cent below 2005 levels. That's the equivalent of taking more than twice as many cars off Canada's roads as are even in the country.

The fund was initially to be a two-year program, with the $2 billion equally divided between 2017-18 and 2018-19, until it became clear early in the negotiations that the provinces and territories needed more time to find the best uses for the money.

The money was reprofiled over five years in this year's budget, starting with $250 million in 2017-18. There will be $500 million available in each of the next three years and the final $250 million in 2021-22.

brad wall saskatchewanSaskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is threatening to sue the government if it tries to impose a carbon tax. (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The federal government wants the funds spent on projects that significantly reduce emissions, prioritizing those that reduce the most emissions most cheaply. Initiatives must also be in addition to existing projects or those that are already planned.

A spokeswoman for McKenna told The Canadian Press recently the fund would only be available to "support serious action on climate change for those who have committed to the Pan Canadian Framework.''

Thus far, the promise of a piece of the $2-billion pie has not been enough to lure either Saskatchewan or Manitoba to sign the framework.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is adamant he will never sign the framework as long as it requires him to introduce a price on carbon. He is threatening to sue Ottawa if it tries to impose a carbon tax on the province.

brian pallisterManitoba chose not to sign the climate framework in attempt to leverage more money for health care. (Photo: CP)

As part of the framework, Ottawa requires every province to implement a minimum $10 per tonne price on carbon by the spring of 2018, or Ottawa will do it for them. The price has to rise by $10 per tonne per year until it hits $50 per tonne by 2022.

Ottawa pledges any revenue raised by a carbon tax directly will stay within the province it came from, although only those with their own carbon price program will get to decide how to spend it.

The federal government will decide how to allocate the money raised by carbon taxes it imposes, and is looking at giving at least some of it back in direct grants to individual families and small businesses.

Manitoba chose not to sign the framework in an attempt to leverage more money for health care. It is less opposed to a price on carbon, but sources tell The Canadian Press the province may prefer a federally imposed carbon tax to force Ottawa to wear the political fallout.

Manitoba officials and Ottawa officials continue to negotiate possible terms to have Manitoba join the agreement.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
How Scientists Know Climate Change Is Happening
of
  • 1. The unprecedented recent increase in carbon emissions.

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights six main lines of evidence for climate change.First, we have tracked (see chart) the unprecedented recent increase in the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases since the beginning of the industrial revolution. Without human interference, the carbon in fossil fuels would leak slowly into the atmosphere through volcanic activity over millions of years in the slow carbon cycle. By burning coal, oil, and natural gas, we accelerate the process, releasing vast amounts of carbon (carbon that took millions of years to accumulate) into the atmosphere every year.

  • 2. We know greenhouse gases absorb heat.

    We know from laboratory and atmospheric measurements that such greenhouse gases do indeed absorb heat when they are present in the atmosphere.

  • 3. Global temperatures are rising, and so is the sea level.

    We have tracked significant increase in global temperatures of at least 0.85°C and a sea level rise of 20cm over the past century.

  • 4. Volcanos and sunspots cannot explain the changing temperature.

    We have analyzed the effects of natural events such as sunspots and volcanic eruptions on the climate, and though these are essential to understand the pattern of temperature changes over the past 150 years, they cannot explain the overall warming trend.

  • 5. Earth's climate system is changing dramatically.

    We have observed significant changes in the Earth’s climate system including reduced snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere, retreat of sea ice in the Arctic, retreating glaciers on all continents, and shrinking of the area covered by permafrost and the increasing depth of its active layer. All of which are consistent with a warming global climate.

  • 6. Global weather patterns are changing substantially.

    We continually track global weather and have seen significant shifts in weather patterns and an increase in extreme events all around the world. Patterns of precipitation (rainfall and snowfall) have changed, with parts of North and South America, Europe and northern and central Asia becoming wetter, while the Sahel region of central Africa, southern Africa, the Mediterranean and southern Asia have become drier. Intense rainfall has become more frequent, along with major flooding. We’re also seeing more heat waves. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between 1880 and the beginning of 2014, the 19 warmest years on record have all occurred within the past 20 years; and 2015 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded.The map shows the percentage increases in very heavy precipitation (defined as the heaviest 1 percent of all events) from 1958 to 2007 for each region.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations