Trudeau Pledges To Erase Past Same-Sex Convictions, Apologize For Wrongs

 By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it will introduce legislation to erase past convictions for sexual activity with a same-sex partner under what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls historical, unjust laws.

Trudeau says his government will also apologize for the wrongs of the past committed against gay, lesbian and transgendered Canadians.

 

The prime minister made the announcement on Parliament Hill after he and two of his cabinet colleagues raised the Pride, transgender Pride, and Canada 150 Pride flags.

Trudeau said his government is committed to acknowledging and addressing historical injustices experienced by Canadians for expressing their gender identity.

The government says the legislation, expected to be introduced later this year, will also remove discriminatory Criminal Code provisions regarding consensual sexual activity that have been deemed unconstitutional.

It is the second time in as many years that Trudeau raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault raise the pride and transgender flags on Parliament Hill on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

