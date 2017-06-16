ADVERTISEMENT

There's a reason why stars like Miranda Kerr and Megan Fox swear by apple cider vinegar.

Beloved by many in the wellness industry, apple cider vinegar does more than just help you drop some weight. In the video above by Oxygen Two, we look at five proven reasons why this tangy nectar is so good for us.

Like white vinegar, apple cider vinegar is a bacteria killer. It can be used to treat nail fungus, lice, warts and ear infections. To reduce scalp flakes consider adding an apple cider vinegar rinse to your hair care routine twice a week.

And apple cider vinegar is also great for diabetics. According to a study from Arizona State University, just 20 grams of the vinegar diluted in 40 grams of water with a teaspoon of saccharine can lower blood sugar levels after meals.

Watch the video above for more insight on how apple cider vinegar can improve your health.