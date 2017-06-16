Canada Alberta
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Derek Saretzky Trial: Court Shown Video Of Suspect Re-enacting Toddler's Death

 |  By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

CAUTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT FOLLOWS MAY DISTURB SOME READERS

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A man accused of murdering a child and her father told police during a re-enactment of how he killed the girl that he had said a "little prayer" for her.

Jurors at Derek Saretzky's trial were shown a police video Friday that showed Saretzky, his hands handcuffed in front of him, taking investigators to the spot where he told them he choked Hailey with a shoelace before dismembering her and throwing her body in a campground firepit.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, in the southern Alberta town of Blairmore.

terry blanchette hailey dunbar blanchette
Terry Blanchette's bloodied body was found in his home in Blairmore, Alta.

He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

The video shows Saretzky sitting in the back of a police cruiser next to an officer and giving directions on how to get to the remote campground. It is partially owned by a member of his family, but he said he had never been there before.
A number of police vehicles were already there. An individual had called police after spotting what he believed were human bones in the firepit.

"I choked her there,'' Saretzky said on the video, pointing to a spot near the firepit.

hailey dunbar blanchette
Two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette's remains were found in a campground firepit.

CAUTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT FOLLOWS MAY DISTURB SOME READERS

"And then I bled her and drank the blood, most of it. When she started bleeding, she had already passed away then.''

Saretzky said he poured the blood into a plastic bottle, which he threw into the fire along with his clothes and Hailey's body.

A discarded yellow child's toy can be seen on the video a couple of metres from the firepit. DNA evidence identified blood on it that was matched to Hailey.

Saretzky repeated that he ate a portion of Hailey's heart.

derek saretzky
Derek Saretzky was suspected in the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette when an Amber Alert was issued for her in September 2015.

"Half of it probably. Maybe a little bit more. I thought it would be healthy for me.''

Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley asked Saretzky if he had said a prayer for the little girl.

"I did a little prayer. God rest your soul ... something along those lines.''

There was a brief adjournment in court when one of the jurors started sobbing and needed a break.

hailey dunbarblanchette
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette. (Photo: Facebook)

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to the murders, although court has already heard that he confessed to police.

Before the noon break, Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou asked McCauley if he had worked on the Meketech case as well. He said he hadn't initially, but there were a number of similarities between the deaths of Blanchette and Meketech, which led him to believe that Saretzky might be a suspect in both cases.

Earlier on HuffPost:

Close
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
of
  • Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette

    An Amber alert was issued after Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette was abducted early on Sept. 14, 2015 from the town of Blairmore, 220 kilometres southwest of Calgary. Witnesses reported someone speeding away from the toddler's home in a white van.

  • Hailey's father,Terry Blanchette, 27, was found dead inside their home.

  • Terry Blanchette was described by friends and family as a devoted single father who shared custody of Hailey with his former girlfriend. Neighbour Angela Mathieson said Blanchette loved being a father.

  • RCMP investigators at the scene of the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori answers questions at a news conference regarding the investigation into the disappearance of two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Airdrie, Alta., on Sept. 14, 2015.

  • Blairmore, Alberta

    The town of Blairmore, Alta. was where Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father lived.

  • Candlelight Vigil

    Blairmore residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Candlelight Vigil

    A woman wipes back tears at the candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blaimore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015. RCMP informed the crowd that investigators had discovered human remains, and the Amber Alert for Hailey had been cancelled.

  • Amber Alert Cancelled

    At a short press conference, RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori said the body of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette was found in a rural area.

  • Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette

    "She has this incredible little nose-scrunch thing she does when she's happy. She loves to play and to laugh and every time she would see her dad she would light right up," family friend Corette Harrington said.

  • Friends of Terry Blanchette embrace outside police headquarters in Blairmore, Alta., Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP investigators at the scene of the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Amanda Blanchette, right, sister of Terry Blanchette, waits with a friend outside police headquarters in Blairmore, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, as the investigation into the disappearance of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette continues.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Sept. 15, 2015.

  • Residents gather for a candlelight vigil for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori, left, and RCMP Insp. Derek Williams speak to the media about the murder of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori speaks to the media about the murders of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

  • RCMP Supt. Tony Hamori speaks to the media about the murders of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette in Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations