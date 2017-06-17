ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé and Jay Z are now proud parents of twins!

The couple reportedly welcomed the two newest members to their family earlier this week, according to US Weekly.

The arrival of the little ones means five-year-old Blue Ivy is officially a big sister.

Bey surprised everyone with her pregnancy news back in February. On Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a photo of herself sitting in a bed of flowers and cradling her growing baby bump.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters,” she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017

Both Bey and Jay Z have always been vocal about their desire to have a big family. In 2013, just a year after Blue was born, the “Formation” singer told Mirror U.K., “Definitely I would like to have more children. Motherhood has changed everything. You see things a bit differently after you give birth and my biggest job now is to protect my child.”

Similarly, that same year, Jay Z revealed in a radio interview with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez that he wanted “a little basketball team” of children.

It looks like the couple was true to their word and are now happily a family of five. Congrats to Bey and Jay!