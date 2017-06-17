Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Carrie Fisher's Sleep Apnea Contributed To Death: Coroner's Office

 |  By Anthony McCartney, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but investigators were not able to pinpoint an exact cause, coroner's officials said Friday.

Among the factors that contributed to Fisher's death was buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a news release late Friday. The release states that the "Star Wars'' actress showed signs of having taken multiple drugs, but investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.

carrie fisher
Carrie Fisher poses at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, Calif on Dec. 14, 2015. (Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Her manner of death would be listed as undetermined, the agency said.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about whether a full autopsy report and toxicology results were available.

Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person's breathing pauses during sleep. The pauses may be brief or last several minutes, according to information from the National Institutes of Health.

Fisher, 60, suffered a medical emergency on an international flight on Dec. 23 and died four days later. Her mother, longtime movie star Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.

The actresses were laid to rest together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, a cemetery where numerous celebrities are buried.

Family did not want an investigation

Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, said he was not surprised by the results. He added that his family did not want a coroner's investigation of his sister's death. "We're not enlightened. There's nothing about this that is enlightening,'' he said.

"I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs,'' Todd Fisher said. He noted that his sister wrote extensively about her drug use, and that many of the drugs she took were prescribed by doctors to try to treat her mental health conditions.

carrie fisher debbie reynolds
Debbie Reynolds with daughter Carrie Fisher on Feb. 12, 1972. (Photo: Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at 13, used LSD by 21 and was diagnosed as bipolar at 24. She was treated with electroshock therapy and medication.

"I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs,'' Todd Fisher said.

He said his sister's heart condition was probably worsened by her smoking habit, as well as the medications she took. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it,'' he said.

Todd Fisher said it was difficult to blame doctors who treated his sister because they were trying to help her.

"They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them?'' Todd Fisher said. "Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago.''

carrie fisher gary
Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival 'Bright Lights' screening at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: CJ Rivera/FilmMagic)

Carrie Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo.'' She also appeared in "Austin Powers,'' ''The Blues Brothers," ''Charlie's Angels," ''Hannah and Her Sisters," ''Scream 3," and ''When Harry Met Sally."

She will reprise her role as Leia Organa in the eighth installment of the core "Star Wars'' franchise, "The Last Jedi,'' which will be released in December.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Touching Photos Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher
of

  • Circa 1956, American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher.

  • Circa 1957: Family studio portrait of married American singer/actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • CIRCA 1957: Debbie Reynolds attends an event with daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles,CA.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during Debbie Reynolds sighting at the Town Hall, New York City for the School Benefit at Town Hall - November 6, 1972 at Town Hall, New York City in New York City, New York, United States.

  • 12th February 1972: Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • 13th March 1973: Debbie Reynolds smiles with her children, actor Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher, as they attend the opening night party for the Broadway musical revival 'Irene,' in which Reynolds starred, New York City.

  • Debbie Reynolds and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute.

  • Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher backstage of The Shrine Audition.

  • Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 'Postcards from the Edge' Century City Premiere on September 10, 1990 at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher after Reynolds' star in the live theatre and stage category was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during ceremonies January 13, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds holds the Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy for a Female which she received at the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 9, 1997.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during 11th Annual American Comedy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

  • Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

  • Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, pose as they arrive for Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton in Lake Las Vegas, in Henderson, Nevada February 27, 2007.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of HBO's documentary 'Wishful Drinking' at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on December 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

  • Carrie Fisher (nd her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada.

  • Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

  • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend the press preview reception for her final Hollywood Motion Picture Collection Auction at Debbie Reynolds's Dance Studio on May 14, 2014 in North Hollywood, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher attend the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher arrive at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 10, 2011.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds gets a kiss from Carrie Fisher as she poses backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her granddaughter Billie Lourd and daughter Carrie Fisher at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pose at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations