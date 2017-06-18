Tim Hague, Ex-UFC Fighter, In Critical Condition After Edmonton Boxing Match

ADVERTISEMENT

EDMONTON — A former UFC fighter who was reportedly knocked out in a boxing event in Edmonton remains in hospital.

Jackie Neil said in a brief emailed statement on Saturday that her brother, Tim Hague, is in critical condition.

The 33-year-old Hague, who grew up on a farm in Boyle, Alta., was known as "The Thrashing Machine," when he fought UFC.

He was competing against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday evening in an event promoted by KO Boxing.

Reached Saturday evening, Melanie Lubovac of KO Boxing wouldn't comment on the event or the injury, but said a statement would likely be issued Sunday or Monday.

Neil said in her statement that Hague's immediate family is now with him, and that they are asking for prayers and privacy at this awful and difficult time.

A video on YouTube and Facebook that purports to be the fight shows Hague lying still on his back on the canvas after taking a punch to his head from Braidwood.

A heavyweight trained in jiu-jitsu, Hague put his teaching career on hold to make his pro MMA debut in 2006.

His first UFC fight came in May 2009 at UFC 98 — a submission win over Pat Barry in the first round. He competed on three more UFC cards by May 2010, dropping all three bouts. His last UFC event was a Fight Night show in January 2011 and his final pro MMA fight was in July 2016. He compiled a 21-13 MMA record before switching to boxing.

Hague grew up playing a variety of sports, enjoying hockey in particular, and began working out and lifting weights when his parents gave him a gym membership as a graduation gift after high school.

At the University of Alberta, Hague joined the powerlifting team. He eventually heard about workouts with fighter Travis Galbraith and jiu-jitsu instructor Kyle Cardinal, so he began training with them, learning submissions and kickboxing.

— With files from CP reporter Neil Davidson