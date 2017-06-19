On November 11, 2012 around 3 a.m., police received a report of gun shots and a victim on the ground in front of the Boneyard Pub, located at 9216-34 Ave. Police located a deceased male lying on the ground in the parking lot. Investigations determined that people who were in the parking lot and bar scattered in different directions following the shooting. Thomas died from gunshots wounds.

On June 3, 2011 during the early morning hours Police responded to complaints of shots being fired in the area of 8618 - 106 Avenue. Upon arrival Mohamud was found deceased and another male was located nearby - he had also been shot. It is believed that more than one person was involved in this incident.

On May 6, 2012 at approximately 03:02 a.m. police received a 911 call from Diesel Ultra Lounge located at 11845 Wayne Gretzky Drive. Police were able to learn that an altercation, which involved numerous people, occurred within the bar. The same individuals re-initiated the altercation outside of the bar which ultimately lead to the murder of Al-Bekai. Numerous witnesses observed the murder, but have failed to come forward.

Just before midnight on Aug. 3, 2012, Houle left an acquaintance’s apartment to meet up with friends. Minutes later he was involved in a physical altercation with unknown person/s and was injured. At shortly after midnight, the victim was found by his friends laying injured and bleeding on the road at 109A Avenue and 98 Street. Police and EMS attended the scene where the victim was pronounced deceased.

At 4:45 a.m. on February 19, 2012 EMS received a call from a passerby that a male was lying in the back alley at approximately 101 St/135 Ave. The male appeared to be deceased with a notable pool of blood near his head. Both EMS and Police responded and located a deceased male at that location with a head wound. With no arrests or definite suspects in the case, the investigation has hit a wall.

On March 29, 2012 at approximately 7:40 p.m., police were notified of a possible deceased person sitting in a black Chevy Tahoe parked in a cul-de-sac located at 167 Ave and 113 Street. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the front windshield. Upon police arrival a deceased white male was discovered sitting in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. This male was later identified as Swanson.

On October 14, 2011 at approximately 12:01 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 13125-69 Street after reports of a shooting. Upon police arrival, 21-year-old Thomas was found deceased in the rear parking lot of the complex. Thomas was with acquaintances during the homicide, who state that Thomas had been in a verbal altercation with an unknown male who is believed to have produced a gun and shot Thomas. The male fled the area in a vehicle with two other unknown males.

On September 9, 2012 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the Crestwood neighbourhood on the city’s west end. Upon arrival they located an unresponsive male on his driveway who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wong had just arrived home after closing his restaurant. Police continue to investigate.

On April 13, 2011 the body of Perry Wong was discovered in a remote field in the city. Wong had been missing since December 2010 and was found deceased with his wife Eloise Fendelet.

On April 13, 2011 the body of Eloise Fendelet was discovered in a remote field in the city. Fendelet had been missing since December 2010 and was found deceased with her husband Perry Wong.

On February 9th, 2011, police confirmed the death of 40-year-old Cardinal was a homicide. Officers received a call on a report of a sudden death at an apartment building in the area of 119 Avenue and 81 Street on Monday, February 7, 2011 in the afternoon. More information.

At about 3:00 a.m., January 01, 2011, officers were dispatched to the Papyrus Restaurant and Lounge at 111 Street and 107 Avenue after reports of a shooting came in. When police arrived at the club, they found 23-year-old Jama dead on the floor of the lobby. Many people were still inside the club.

On August 7, 2010 police were called to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the area of 172 St. and 69 Ave. Upon arrival, members located the victim Scott Preece, 28,who had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the early morning hours of May 16, 2011 Ronald Primeau was involved in an alteration in the area of 103 Street & 106 Avenue. Primeau died as a result of his injuries that he received in the assault.

On January 20, 2009 shortly before midnight Johnson crashed the vehicle he was driving into a home located at 77 Avenue and 156 Street. Johnson had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that his homicide is related to the drug trade and is linked to another homicide that occurred shortly after midnight on the same night.

Shortly after midnight on January 21, 2009 Vasquez was shot and killed at McAllister Loop. The homicide of Vasquez occurred shortly after the homicide of Cody Johnson and homicide investigators believe that the two homicides are related. The homicide of Vasquez is believed to be related to the drug trade.

On November 12, 2009 Isse was discovered deceased outside the address of 131 Wolf Willow Road. Autopsy results confirmed that Isse had been shot. Police continue to investigate and charges have not yet been laid.

During the early morning hours of February 19, 2009 Landis Stick was discovered lying unconscious in the snow at 107 Avenue and 104 Street. Landis Stick had been stabbed and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

On February 12, 2009 Bealieu was stabbed after a fight at a house party. Bealieu had an altercation with a guest over property during a house party at his home located at 127 Avenue and 81 Street. This was largely due to the fact that both males were believed to be intoxicated. The altercation escalated from a verbal argument to a physical fight between the two which spilled out of the apartment into the halls of the building. During this fight Bealieu was stabbed by the other male. Police continue to investigate this file and charges have not yet been laid.

On November 29, 2009 Robleh Mohamed was discovered deceased in a vehicle near the address of 106 Avenue and 105 Street. Autopsy results confirmed that Mohamed had been shot. Police continue to investigate and charges have not yet been laid.

On October 31st, 2008 Abukar was discovered deceased in Northmount Park by a passerby. Abukar died from a gunshot wound. He had moved from the Toronto area a few months prior to his death. Homicide detectives are looking to speak to any associates of Abukar to gather information on his movements in the days and weeks leading up to his death.

On December 2nd, 2008 a person walking their dog in the Grand Trunk Park located the victim. Mohamoud was already deceased when he was discovered in the park located at 109 Street and 130 Avenue. He had been beaten and shot to death. Police continue to investigate and charges have not yet been laid.

On December 02, 2008 Ahmed Abdirahman was found deceased. He was found shot to death in a parking lot of a condominium complex in North Edmonton. Police continue to investigate and charges have not yet been laid.

On September 21, 2008 Haq was shot and killed. At approximately 2:20 a.m. police received information about shots being fired at a silver Infinity at the on-ramp heading east bound on to Whitemud freeway at 170 Street & the Whitemud overpass. The driver Haq was pronounced dead at the scene in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. His shooting is not random and is believed to be gang motivated.

On October 26, 2008 Bosiak was shot and killed. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Bosiak was shot in the stairwell of his apartment complex at 3757 - 139 Avenue. Witnesses have described a person of interest that was seen fleeing from the area around the time of the homicide. Police recovered Bosiak's wallet in the area leading Homicide Investigators to believe this was a robbery motivated crime.

On August 17, 2008 Miller was shot outside the Native Friendship Center located at 11205-101 Street. At approximately 4:44 a.m. police were called to the area of 101 Street and 112 Avenue after reports of gunshots being heard. While investigating police were informed that Miller had been dropped off to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he died from his injuries. Miller was shot in a parking lot full of people at the Friendship Center during an after-hours party.

On September 16, 2008 Said was found dead in the field at Balwin Elementary/Junior High School. It is believed that Said was shot and killed some time during the late evening of Sept. 15 to the early morning hours of Sept. 16th. Said's death is believed to be drug-related.

On August 5, 2008 O'Brien was found shot outside of an apartment building located at 10741-108 Avenue. At approximately 4:15 a.m. police were called to the area of 10741-108 Avenue after reports of gunshots being heard in the area. Upon arrival police found O'Brien on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died in hospital.

On November 30th, 2008 Richard Whitford was stabbed and killed. Whitford was stabbed in the landing of an apartment complex located at 11505 - 107 Avenue by an unknown person after an altercation between them. He then ran outside where he succumbed to his injuries just outside the building.

On December 31, 2008 shortly before midnight Mills was stabbed near a gas station located at 106 Street and 51 Avenue. Mills had gotten into a verbal altercation in the gas station with two males; the dispute continued outside and became physical. Mills was located a short time after this altercation lying in the middle of 51 Avenue with a stab wound to the chest and died as a result of his injuries.

On November 1, 2007, the body of Robert “Bob” Brodyk was found in his residence near 65 Street and 144 Avenue. The discovery was made after family of the victim went to check on him, as he hadn’t been heard from in a few days. It is believed the person or persons responsible stole Brodyk’s truck and it was being driven by the person(s) responsible on Halloween night and during the day of November 1, 2007. It is believed that Brodyk was killed sometime on the evening of October 31.

On May 15, 2008 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Ashley Charest was found dead in the parking lot at 139 Avenue and 26 Street. He died of gun shot wounds to the chest. Investigators believe the victim was meeting with someone at the scene when he was shot.

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in the city’s south end on April 20, 2008. Police were called shortly after 8:00 a.m. when the body of an adult male was discovered behind a residence near 40 Avenue and 61 Street. While certain details of the investigation cannot be made public, it is believed that the victim and his attacker were known to each other and the assault may have been drug-related. A subject of interest has been identified and interviewed by investigators.

At approximately 3:28 a.m. on April 12, 2008, Edmonton resident Alan Cumming called 911 to report that he was injured after being stabbed. The 38-year-old man had just finished his shift of driving bar patrons around in a bus. After parking the bus in the area of 121 Avenue just west of 82 Street, he started walking towards the apartment building where he lives (12130 – 82 Street) when he was suddenly confronted by an unknown male. Cumming was stabbed and the suspect fled the area. It appears that robbery was the motive in the attack. An EPS officer was first on scene followed by EMS personnel who treated the victim and transported him to hospital where he died several hours later.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on the January 22, 2008, police were dispatched to a residence in the area of 112 Avenue and 90 Street where a home invasion had occurred and a single gunshot had been reported. On arrival, members located Wesley Lafleur in the basement of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to the RAH where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. It is believed that as many as four individuals may have been involved in the home invasion which precipitated the homicide.

On January 13, 2008 Randy Lintner and two of his friends attended the Canadian Brewhouse located at 97 Street and 127 Avenue. A fight was in progress in front of the location when they arrived. Lintner was struck by one of the combatants and died as a result of the injury he received.

On July 26, 2008 Christopher Lord died in hospital from gunshot wounds. Lord was shot at a park near 96 Avenue and 176 Street before being dropped off to the hospital where he later died. Investigators believe that Lord was meeting someone he knew at the park.

On January 8, 2008, James Mills was in and around the Greyhound Bus depot located at 103 Street and 102 Avenue. Mills was seen talking to a group of people when he was punched and fell to the ground. He was later transported to hospital where he passed away from his injuries on January 19.

At 6:56 a.m. on February 2, 2008, police were called by a citizen who stated there was a male lying unconscious on the street in the area of 106 Street and 63 Avenue. Upon police arrival EMS staff was giving medical treatment to Poulin, who had been stabbed numerous times. He was transported to the University of Alberta Hospital were he was pronounced deceased. Poulin’s car, a maroon colored 1989 Chrysler New Yorker (below), was found parked near the scene.

One May 15, 2007 police received a number of calls from the area of 133 Avenue and 82 Street of possible gunshots. Police responded and located a vehicle stopped in the alley at the rear of 133 Avenue and 82 Street. Bulgak and Juk Ring were found deceased. To date, investigations and tips have not identified the person or persons responsible for this murder. Police continue to investigate and charges have not yet been laid. $40,000 REWARD is being offered in the case.

On October 05, 2005, Decoteau was found deceased. Decoteau was found in a hotel room. An autopsy determined that she was strangled. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

At about 11:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2006, Sangeeta Khanna called her 15-year-old son and told him that she was going to stop at the bank and then would be home shortly. In the morning her son noticed that she wasn’t at home and he decided to go to school. The boy shared the story with a friend’s mother who then notified police late Tuesday afternoon. Officers located her vehicle in the RBC parking lot on 23 Avenue and 66 Street. There is no obvious indication of suspicious activity involving the vehicle, which has been seized for further examination. Sangeeta Khanna, 41, is a single mother and is about 5’4”, 135 lbs, with dark hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing white velour pants (possibly with a stripe down the side) and a white top. She walks with a very noticeable limp.

On January 21, 2007 the body of Stephane Landry was discovered in an alley just west of the Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre near 85 Street, north of 82 Avenue. Landry had suffered a stab wound to the chest. A photo from a security video shows a male approximately 6’-feet tall, 200 lbs. with a husky build. He is a 'person of interest' in this homicide and police are interested in identifying this male. A bloody knife was also located near the scene of the homicide.

On November 19, 2006 Dylan McGillis was fatally stabbed on 106 Street and Whyte Avenue. A group of individuals, including the victim, left a club on Whyte Avenue. They were heading toward their vehicle near 106 Street where they came into contact with a group of males. Words were exchanged and an altercation took place. The victim was being guided away by one of his friends, but they were followed by someone from the suspect group. One male from the suspect group lunged and fatally stabbed the victim. $40,000 REWARD is being offered in the case.

On January 2, 2004 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Hussain had been stopped at a traffic light at 121 Street and 104 Avenue. Hussain was approached by a male from a car behind him. They became involved in an altercation beside their vehicles. The victim's vehicle was a white 1997 Toyota Corolla and the assailant's vehicle was a dark coloured, older hatchback type vehicle. Investigations revealed the victim was stabbed during the altercation. The assailant is described as: Caucasian or Native male, 5’10"-6'0" medium build, wearing dark sweat style pants, a black touque, and a black and white parka. There is a reward for up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.

On October 17, 2002, Kope was fatally shot. Kope was looking for something in his car, that was parked in front of 11518 - 71 Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and several shots were fired. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

On Oct 31, 1998, Wayne was fatally shot. Wayne was fatally shot outside of his business. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

On January 11, 1999, Mejia was found lying on the floor of his bedroom in his residence near 133 Avenue and 47 Street. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds. There is a reward for up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.

On November 20, 2004, Nguyen was fatally shot. Nguyen was leaving the Noodle House restaurant, 5720 Calgary Trail, with his brother and friends. The victim saw other friends and went to talk to them. The others went to the vehicle to stay warm. A vehicle approached the group and several shots were fired, hitting all four victims. The victim died, while the other three victims were transported to hospital and lived. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Prime was found deceased in his 10th floor suite, which is near 99 Avenue and 101 Street. The investigation revealed the Gary was likely killed by someone he knew. The motive for his killing is not known but it is believed that some illegal drugs he may have had in the suite were missing.

On May 23, 2003, Sagoniuk was fatally stabbed. Sagoniuk was found in his apartment with numerous stab wounds to his upper torso. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

On June 17, 2005, Sandhu was working at the Mac's Convenience store located at 4412-36 Avenue. He was shot during an armed robbery that was committed by two unknown persons, who escaped with money and cigarettes. The suspects were caught on video which was released to the public. There is a reward for up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.

On May 2, 1992, Adolph Gurnick was beaten and stabbed. Adolph was found in the lane of 12943 - 122 Street. An autopsy revealed he had been beaten on the right side of his head and was stabbed numerous times in the chest area. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

On December 22, 1996, Ghostkeeper was found deceased. Ghostkeeper was found partially clothed and decomposed. After an autopsy, it was determined to be death by ligature strangulation. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Kopf, who also went by the name of Monika Wiley, was found on August 5, 1998. Kopf was discovered partially submerged in the mud and water of a slough. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.

On September 18, 1997, Middleton was fatally stabbed. Middleton and two friends were approached outside the Thunder Dome Nightclub by 10-15 males. The two groups exchanged words and a foot chase ensued in the parking lot. Middleton was stabbed in the chest area. $40,000 reward is being offered in the case.