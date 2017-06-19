ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — The Senate’s Ethics Officer Lyse Ricard resigned suddenly Monday.

Ricard has been leading an investigation in allegations of workplace harassment in the office of former senator Don Meredith, who stepped down last month when it seemed he may be expelled over a relationship with a teenage girl.



Former senator Don Meredith is seen in his lawyer's office in downtown Toronto on March 16, 2017. (Photo: Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)

Ricard cited family reasons for her early departure. She has been the Senate’s ethics officer since Oct. 5, 2012.

It’s unclear when Ricard will leave her duties or what this means for the Meredith report. Calls to the office of the Senate’s ethics officer were not immediately returned.

Ricard is the third senior Senate administrator to leave her post. Nicole Proulx, the chief corporate services officer and clerk of the standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration, will retire on Aug. 31. The clerk of the Senate Charles Robert is also moving on. Robert will be the new clerk of the House of Commons.

With files from Zi-Ann Lum

Subscribe to our podcast

Follow us on Facebook