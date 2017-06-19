ADVERTISEMENT

Just a week after being asked if she hopes to marry Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle resurfaced at an Austin airport on her way to Toronto wearing a diamond ring from her royal beau.

Dressed in peach Anree Shorts from Club Monaco, the "Suits" star accessorized her low-key look with a tan Burberry Baby Bridle Bag and blush Sama Eyewear Francesco Sunglasses — but the only accessory royal watchers are paying attention to is the diamond-and-gold thumb ring she received from the prince.

Meghan Markle seen at the airport heading back to Toronto. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/cTQ8MxvK9R — What Meghan Wore (@WhatMeghanWore) June 11, 2017

According to reports, the prince purchased the ring for Markle six weeks ago and she's been wearing it ever since.

"She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it," a source told The Daily Mail.

Congratulation: Meghan Markle shows off diamond ring from Prince Harry https://t.co/gT4DiZFnhF pic.twitter.com/mcSDd6OTZ2 — Royal Fans News (@RoyalFanNews) June 19, 2017

The delicate ring joins a his-n-hers blue-and-white bracelet set the prince gifted his girlfriend when they first began dating as well as a Cartier Love bracelet, gold arrow ring and a gold necklace with the initials H & M.

We can't help but wonder if another diamond is on the way for her other finger.

