MMVAs 2017 Photos: Stars Shine Bright For iHeartRadio-Much Music Event

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
It might have been cloudy Sunday evening in Toronto, but the stars were out in full force. Stars of a celebrity nature, that is.

That's right, the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards brought music's young, big names to Toronto, with artists like Camila Cabello, Lorde, Iggy Azalia and Carly Rae Jepsen walking the red carpet (Carly Rae looks super-different, btw).

Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara co-hosted the night, and naturally everyone was dressed to impress. Whether they did or not, we'll leave that up to you.

So without further ado, may we present photos from the night's pink carpet.

Which look is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below!

  • Singer Iggy Azalea.

  • Camilla Cabello arrives at the 2017 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 18, 2017, in Toronto.

  • Singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

  • Actor and singer Darren Criss poses with fans.

  • Singer Niall Horan arrives.

  • Post Malone arrives.

  • Shenae Grimes Beech arrives.

  • Tyrone Edwards arrives.

  • Keke Palmer arrives.

  • Nikki Bella arrives.

  • Alessia Cara arrives.

  • Shamier Anderson arrives.

  • Karl Wolf arrives.

  • Imagine Dragons' Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman arrive.

  • Tyler Shaw arrives.

  • Coleman Hell.

  • Grimes arrives.

  • Shay Mitchell arrives.

  • Martha Hunt poses with fans.

  • Bea Miller arrives.

  • Hayley Law (R) and Asha Bromfield.

  • Singer-songwriter Scott Helman.

  • Members of the band Wintersleep arrive.

  • Musical artist Delaney Jane.

  • Danielle Graham, right, and Devon Soltendieck.

  • Chloe Wilde arrives.

