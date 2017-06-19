ADVERTISEMENT

Kensington Palace celebrated Father's Day like everyone else — by posting pictures of the fathers they adore on social media.

But while many 'liked' the photos of Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince George, royal watchers couldn't help but notice that William's second child, Princess Charlotte, was left out of the sweet post.

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

The photo, simply captioned, "Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day," received hundreds of comments calling out the monarchy for excluding the princess.

Where's Charlotte? Isn't William also a dad to Charlotte or do only boys matter? — ElsaMuse (@ElsaMusePinUp) June 18, 2017

hope for better pics next time to include both children:)God bless you William and Charles, God bless the Royal Family, happy Father's day! — Daniela Georgeta (@danielacalota1) June 18, 2017

Fathers are not only boys father but also girls. Where is Charlotte? — Mehmet M. Arvas (@mmarvas) June 18, 2017

On Instagram, royal watcher inlovewithusfive excused the omission noting that there are very few images of Prince William holding Princess Charlotte. Though the two-year-old is most often held by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Twitter user Katemiddlephoto was able to find some sweet images of the father-daughter duo.

Princess Charlotte wasn't the only one left out of the image — the Duke of Edinburgh was also absent from the collage. Instead, Clarence House shared an image of the Duke with a young Prince Charles taken in 1958.

Happy #FathersDay!



The Prince of Wales and his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, take part in a motorboat race on the Isle of Wight in 1958. pic.twitter.com/DHd7EfkEss — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 18, 2017

Luckily for everyone, all three fathers were photographed this weekend with their children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they took on the sights and sounds of the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Perhaps they'll use this shot next year!