Flip The Switch: How To Stop Toddlers From Biting Once And For All

When you get hurt it's hard to resist the urge to shout in pain. But if the pain is stemming from your toddler's bite, that's exactly what you should do.

In this week's episode of Flip The Switch, parenting expert Alyson Schafer provides three alternative ways to confront and put an end to toddler biting once and for all.

"Every toddler will do it once, but if they do it again it's because they got a big reaction out of you," Schafer explains.

kid biting

From aching gums to acts of defiance, there are many reasons why toddlers bite including feeling ignored.

"If they're playing alone with their sibling and you get busy doing something else, you may well ignore them but you're not going to ignore them if they can get their sister crying and what better way to make your sister cry than to take a good chomp out of her arm," Schafer previously told HuffPost Canada.

Instead of scolding the child and giving them the attention they crave, Schafer says a timeout is a much better form of discipline as it displays a swift and decisive response.

For more tips on what to do when your child won't stop biting read this handy blog.

