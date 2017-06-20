Canada Living
Benefits Of Journaling: How Keeping A Diary Improves Your Mental Health

 |  By Rosalyn Solomon
Journal writing may bring back memories of scribbling ‘Dear Diary’ into a notebook as a kid, but with research uncovering the mental health benefits of journaling, you may want to pick up the exercise again – over-decorated notebook optional.

Journaling is often recommended by psychologists and therapists to help treat those with mental health and emotional disorders like depression, says Dr. Steve Joordens, Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto Scarborough. It’s a tool commonly used in cognitive behaviour therapy, which helps people become aware of their mental and emotional state and how to control it through different strategies.

“Sometimes in therapy we ask depressed people to journal but they’re not allowed to write about anything negative, they can only write about positive things that happen, how it made them feel, and that’s a way to get them to attack the negative bias and make them think about the positive things more,” Joordens said.

“This sort of therapy to help somebody that’s having extreme issues would just as easily help all of us.”

If you introduce a positive bias, journaling with a positive and motivated mindset, you create positive affirmations, Joordens said.

“There used to be these computer programs and every now and then it would throw out something like ‘You are fantastic,’ where you would try and say it to yourself, but that feels so artificial,” he said. “Whereas journaling about the good things that happen in your life feels more real.”

It’s one of the many reasons behind the creation of The Five Minute Journal by Alex Ikonn and UJ Ramdas. Created in 2013 and ushered into the spotlight by author and public speaker Tim Ferris, it condenses long writing practices into five questions centred around gratitude and reflection, in which the person writes for a few minutes first thing in the morning and last thing right before bed.

“The Five Minute Journal is the toothbrush for your mind,” said Ikonn in an introductory video to the journal.


“All these things prime your brain to see life in a more positive way, most importantly because with that you can then create the reality you want. As you write these things, these lines become your thoughts and these thoughts generate into your external reality.”

Dr. James W. Pennebaker, a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has written several research papers and books on the ways writing, specifically expressive writing, can help heal and improve one’s mental and physical health.

In the 2016 book, Opening Up by Writing it Down: How Expressive Writing Improves Health and Eases Emotional Pain (Third Edition), Pennebaker and co-author Joshua M. Smith summarized a study where groups of students were split into two groups, one assigned to write about their deepest thoughts, emotions and traumas, and the other to write on superficial topics. Blood was drawn from the participants before and after the study, which led researchers to find that those who wrote about their traumas and emotions had “enhanced immune function” compared to those who wrote about superficial topics.

Journaling also improves speech and memory, something Dr. Joordens has seen personally, with a mother-in-law who Joordens estimates has kept a daily journal for more than 35 years.

“If you end every day by literally going through and thinking about the events of the day and journaling them you are going through what I would call structured practice of retrieval...That’s going to do two things: One, whatever you write about you will subsequently remember better, reinforcing the details of those events, but on the more general level you’re exercising those cognitive processes that we use to retrieve information from memory,” he said.

“My mother-in-law has done this every day; she has books and books and books. As an 80-year-old-plus... my mother-in-law is cognitively sharp, she’s just there, no memory issues whatsoever and I think that’s one of the benefits.”

How To Keep A Bullet Journal
of

  • What you'll need: A blank notebook, ruler, pen or pencil.

  • Step one: Create an index page at the beginning of the book. You will be numbering all of your pages going forward, so use this page to help you keep track of thoughts and ideas so you can quickly find them at any point. List topics and collections on this page, followed by the page number on which you'll find them mentioned on in your journal. If you refer to the topic on multiple pages, break up the page numbers with commas. It's a good idea to leave at least two pages for the index.

  • Step two: Plan for the future. The second section of your journal should be a "Future Log." Create this section by dividing your page into three chunks. Each chunk will represent an upcoming month or even a year. Think of this section as your "someday" list.

  • Step three: Task out your month. This third section is essentially your agenda or calendar, but you are only writing down tasks that need to be addressed on those days. At the top of a blank page, write the month. In the left hand margin, write the number of days in the month, followed by the first letter of the day of the week it falls on (eg. 14 T). Don't forget to add these page numbers to your index page for tracking. The page across from the calendar page should be a task page. This is where you list the things that need to be done at some point this month. Once you have completed the tasks, you can strike them from the task page. If you did not complete the task this month, migrate them to next month's list.

  • Step four: Keep a daily log. This fourth section of your journal is the spot to log memories and and daily to-dos. Unlike the monthly log, you can list multiple items under each date, but you'll still want to stick to top-line ideas like "research flights" or "finalize presentation." This section is also great for recalling things you felt or learned throughout the day. To differentiate these items, use a bullet point for tasks, a circle to represent events and a dash to identify notes. For important tasks place an asterix next to the bullet point. Unlike the monthly and future sections, you will not want to divide your page into sections or dedicate a full page to your daily log. This will allow you the flexibility to add as many daily notes as you'd like.

  • Step five: Migrate. This next step in Bullet Journaling will not only help you feel more organized, it will also hold you accountable. Beside each task you put in your journal, use a bullet point. Once a month, completely review your entries and turn the bullets into X marks for items that are completed. Use > symbols for items that need to be moved to next month and < symbols for items that need to be added to your "Future" or "Someday" log. The purpose of reviewing and re-writing items is to ensure you are only moving over things you really care about. This also helps you get a better understanding of yourself.

  • Step six: Create collections. As you journal day-by-day or month-by-month, you might notice recurring themes and ideas. Keep track of these on separate pages by creating lists like books you want to read or places you want to visit. Once you have started a new list, add the page number to your index page so you can reference it later.

  • Though the Bullet Journal may seem pretty strict, you can use it just like you would any other journal. The big benefit, however, is the instant accountability you'll feel every time you have to migrate an incomplete task, not to mention the perfect reference library you'll be creating for the day when your diary gets turned into a major motion picture — we can dare to dream, right?

