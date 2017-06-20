Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said fighting against climate change forms the consensus among decision-makers.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has described U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement as "nonsense."

In his opening address to a gathering of world mayors Tuesday, Coderre criticized Trump's move to distance the country from the landmark climate agreement.

But he added the decision only furthers the resolve of local politicians to fight climate change.

'We'll make it happen'

"I'd like to thank President Trump because of his nonsense," Coderre said. "Because in Canada, in Quebec, in Montreal, we believe we should build bridges, not walls, and we will make sure in our own declaration that the mayors of the world will take our responsibility.

"And if there are some people who don't want it, we'll make it happen and, trust me, the mayors will be able to deliver the accord of Paris."

The Paris agreement was signed by 195 nations in December 2015.

Trump said earlier this month he intends to withdraw the United States from the agreement unless it can be renegotiated.

Coderre said fighting against climate change forms the consensus among decision-makers.

Also addressing the Metropolis World Congress, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he was disappointed by the U.S. stance but added he is happy to see numerous American states and cities taking a stand to continue the fight against climate change.

The 12th edition of the congress runs until Thursday and includes 1,000 delegates and some 140 mayors from around the world.

Coderre is the current president of the organization.

