ADVERTISEMENT

Gord Downie was appointed a member of the Order of Canada Monday, for using his celebrity and reach to shine a light on the country's history of residential schools. He was just one of 29 honourees.

Using songwriting, The Tragically Hip frontman revived the story of Chanie Wenjack, an Anishinaabe boy who died running away from a residential school because he simply wanted to go home.

Downie's 10-song album titled "Secret Path" and an accompanying graphic novel illustrated by Jeff Lemire brought Wenjack's story to a whole new audience.

It got people talking and reading about Canada's history with indigenous people, pushing the country forward on a path toward reconciliation.

Downie was just one of 29 people honoured this week with citations for their service to indigenous communities across the country.

Here are the other notable honourees: