Gord Downie was appointed a member of the Order of Canada Monday, for using his celebrity and reach to shine a light on the country's history of residential schools. He was just one of 29 honourees.
Using songwriting, The Tragically Hip frontman revived the story of Chanie Wenjack, an Anishinaabe boy who died running away from a residential school because he simply wanted to go home.
Downie's 10-song album titled "Secret Path" and an accompanying graphic novel illustrated by Jeff Lemire brought Wenjack's story to a whole new audience.
It got people talking and reading about Canada's history with indigenous people, pushing the country forward on a path toward reconciliation.
Downie was just one of 29 people honoured this week with citations for their service to indigenous communities across the country.
Here are the other notable honourees:
-
WireImage
Arnaquq-Baril is regarded as one of Canada's top female directors. The Inuk filmmaker continues a storytelling tradition by using the camera to address northern issues with the sensitivities of someone born and raised within that culture.
-
WireImage
Johnston co-founded the Inuit Tattoo Revitalization Project with Marjorie Tahbone to save revive the tradition of Inuit face tattoos that was on the verge of being lost.
-
WireImage
-
WireImage
-
WireImage
The Métis award-winning author is a career advocate for youth and adult literacy in Canada. Writing historical fiction inspired by indigenous culture, Guest's books have helped inspire a generation of children to read.
-
WireImage
Littlechild, Wilson, and Justice Murray Sinclair spearheaded the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and issued a landmark report to help people and governments get on the same page on reconciliation.
-
THE CANADIAN PRESS
The NHL hockey player has used his celebrity to inspire kids to stay in school and children and adults to adopt healthier, active lifestyles.
-
WireImage
Vollant walked 6,000 kilometres on the Innu Meshkenu (My Innu Path) to promote indigenous cultural heritage. His journey inspired indigenous and non-indigenous people to join in his mission.
-
WireImage
Glode-Desrochers has spent the last 25 years advocating for Halifax's urban indigenous communities and fighting poverty and crime. She currently serves as the executive director of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre.
-
WireImage
Both men helped to translate the Douglas Treaties, originally signed in the 1850s, into the Lekwungen and SENĆOŦEN First Nation languages in effort to promote better understanding between settlers and the First Peoples.
-
WireImage
Cranmer helped repatriate two potlatch artifacts that the Canadian government confiscated nearly 100 years ago. To preserve and shared the history of the sacred items, he also founded two cultural centres in B.C.
-
WireImage
The three creative brains harnessed a traditional European art (ballet) to tell a poignant story about First Nations culture. They produced the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Going Going Home Star–Truth and Reconciliation," which toured across the country.
Richard's graddaughter Ashley Ricard accepted the medal on her family's behalf.
-
WireImage
MacLeod's business achievements in northern Quebec have inspired Cree youth to embrace more leadership roles and opportunities to develop other employable skills.
-
WireImage
A writer, performer, and mentor, Pellissier-Lush is the founding member of the Mi’kmaq Legends theatre troupe. Her work has given a space for young performers to develop their theatre skills as well as an avenue to showcase work powered by indigenous stories.
-
WireImage
Seeing an opportunity to strengthen a community, Sacobie built the Take a Break Lodge on St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick. The sweat lodge has become a cultural cornerstone to help people ground their spirits while recovering from addiction and mental illness.
-
WireImage
Raider's work as executive director of the Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society set in motion a new set of protocols in how northern communities in Canada interact with police to strengthen relations.
-
WireImage
Her work as an early childhood educator at Duska’a Head Start Family Learning Centre in Yukon has helped inspire a new generation to learn the traditional language and culture.
-
WireImage
Bernard's work with the Aboriginal Women’s Association of Prince Edward Island has equipped young people with traditional knowledge and indigenous teachings.
-
WireImage
Under her 10-year tenure as president of the Aboriginal Women of Manitoba, Busch shepherded programs that address family violence and protect indigenous women and girls.
-
WireImage
Dedicated to elevating the lives of Métis people, Campbell's involvement with provincial politics and work with the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Métis Women of Manitoba has inspired others to get involved in indigenous communities.
-
WireImage
Kootenay's community work focuses on youth. His involvement with Canada World Youth and Canada Bridges also motivated him to founding the first Stoney Nakoda Youth Council in his own community of Morley, Alta.
-
WireImage
As a Maliseet speaker, her work teaching the language as well as continuing its tradition of storytelling has elevated understanding between New Brunswick's indigenous and non-indigenous communities.
-
WireImage
Focusing her time on advocating for indigenous women and seniors' issues, Pike has worked hard to protect some of Newfoundland's most vulnerable people.
-
WireImage
Taking the helm of organizations such as the Aboriginal Nurses’ Association of Canada and the Aboriginal Women’s Association, Sark has helped to bring essential services to help P.E.I's indigenous communities.
Suggest a correction