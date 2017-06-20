ADVERTISEMENT

Those pesky homonyms, they can be very tricky.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel was utterly bamboozled Tuesday morning when he learned the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List's recommended activity of the day was "swinging."

His mind went about as far from the popular playground activity as you can get. Yup. He thought ParticiPACTION was recommending the swapping of sexual partners.

You can almost see the wheels turning in his head as he figures it out.

Of course, anchors Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee dissolve into the giggles and the jokes start to fly.

Check out this amazing interaction:





