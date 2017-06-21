Dad Shares ‘Victory’ After Church Installs Change Table In Men’s Washroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though it's 2017, it's still uncommon to find change tables in men's washrooms. So when Clint Edwards' local church installed one after he called them out, he knew it was a win.

Edwards, the man behind the daddy blog "No Idea What I'm Doing," regularly takes his two kids to church in Oregon. According to Cosmopolitan, there used to be a bench in the men's washroom, which is where he would change his kids' diapers. However, the dad recently noticed the bench had been removed.

"As a father with a young child I really hate when I can't change my kid," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I dislike placing the full burden of changing every single diaper on my wife even more. This whole parenting gig is a partnership."

"Honestly, this happens a lot," he continued. "Mel and I go somewhere, and there is no changing table in the men's room, so I am placed with the option of changing her on a nasty bathroom floor, or asking my wife to handle it time and time again."

As a result, Edwards brought up his "frustration" with his church, who then installed a change table.

"It's a small change," the dad-of-two admitted. "It's one men's room out of a million. But for me, as an active father with a desire to care for my child, it was a serious victory."

Edwards' story struck a chord with many of his readers who could relate to the struggle of not having a change table available.

And many others revealed their own success stories of how they demanded change tables in men's washrooms.

The lack of change tables in men's restrooms became a hot topic in 2015 when Ashton Kutcher, then a first-time father, shared his frustrations on Facebook and started a petition on Change.org to encourage more stores to add them to men's rooms.

"If Target and Costco take this step, I know that other companies will follow suit and recognize that we should be supporting all parents equally," he wrote in the petition.

Then, in 2016, former U.S. President Barack Obama signed the BABIES Act, requiring all public federal buildings to include baby changing stations in both men's and women's washrooms within the next two years.

Considering this, it's not hard to see why Edwards' church's act of installing a change table is such a big win for parents.

In Canada, all establishments built in 2015 and onwards require a change table in family washrooms. However, some parents don't think this rule goes far enough and there have been at least six online petitions demanding change tables be installed in both men's and women's public restrooms, Macleans reports.