Pro Tips To Keep Makeup From Melting Off During The Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

Making your summer makeup stand up to the heat can be a piece of cake with the right products in your arsenal.

As temperatures rise, it's time for a vanity overhaul. When you're verging on a meltdown, reaching for the cooling mineral water spray may be a natural reflex, but it can mess up your makeup.

A good place to start is by making matte, long-lasting, all-day, heat-resistant, sweat-proof your watchwords for staying selfie-ready all summer long.

Semi-permanent makeup is an option, but there is also a wealth of far less radical and more affordable solutions out there.

Kat Von D's buzzed about summer-proof cosmetics line is one example. Her Lock-It Foundation ($42) in 30 shades and 24-hour Tattoo Liner ($25) are just some of a host of products that pass the sweat test.

The beauty brand founder claims her matte finish Lock-It Foundation is so long-wear, you can go a full 24 hours without touching up or re-applying, but if you're still not sold, there's always Lock-It Setting mist ($33), or a powder alternative ($42) to keep makeup looking fresh round the clock.

International beauty pro Wendy Rowe swears by fixing sprays, but reminds us that they should only be used as a short-term solution, say for a special occasion rather than with a 'through hell and high water' objective.

Her top five are Urban Decay All Nighter ("great for hot, humid conditions"), Décleor's Aurabsolu Refreshing Mist, oil-absorbing Cover FX Matifying Setting Spray, Coola Makeup Setting Spray with broad spectrum SPF30, and Marc Jacobs hydrating and nourishing RE(COVER) perfecting coconut setting mist.

Heat and humidity are no sweat for teen cosmetics queen and YouTuber Tina Halada who regales the beauty community with twice-weekly doses of makeup intel.

Tina's tutorial for 'super simple, fresh, glowy' sweat-proof summer makeup includes using DiorSkin Airflash spray foundation combined with matte finish concealer, while stressing the importance of powder -- a 'must' to stop base from 'sliding around' (she uses longwearing powder from Maybelline), plus golden-toned highlighter, and Morphe Prep & Set makeup setting spray ($14.99) to finish.