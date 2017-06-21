Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. is currently behind bars in North Carolina.

A North Carolina family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to shop at Target.

Police in Durham say Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the family's door around 7 a.m. Tuesday, asking for money, according to ABC 11.

Someone inside gave him some, but then Owens allegedly used a gun to force a man, a woman and two children out of their house and into their car, WSOC-TV reported.

The gunman then forced the man driving to withdraw cash from a bank machine and stop at a convenience store, according to ABC 11.

He then told the driver to stop at a Target, where he forced the victims to pick out clothes and gift cards, WRAL reports. Luckily, the man was able to signal that he needed help.

"We're lucky. That's the bottom line." Kidnapping victim

He got the attention of an employee, who called 911, and Owens was arrested in the parking lot, according to ABC 11.

"They caught him so that gives a peace of mind that others don't always have," the male driver told WRAL. "We're lucky. That's the bottom line."

Owens faces several counts of kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident, ABC 11 reports.

He has also been charged in three other robberies, according to WSOC-TV, two that involved kidnapping.

He is currently behind bars, facing nearly 30 charges.

