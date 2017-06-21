Yoga Instructor Jian Pablico Uses HIIT, Rap And Beer To Guide People's Fitness

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your oms at home.

For Jian Pablico, a fitness instructor and co-founder of North Vancouver's Distrikt Movement, yoga is just one facet of his classes, which can also include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), squats with medicine balls, and on Fridays, beer.

Casual Fridays ft. Flowers & growlers. #CRUSHUSH A post shared by DISTRIKT MOVEMENT (@thedistrikt) on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

And while that might sound like the complete opposite of most practitioners, it's also exactly why he's been one of Lululemon's ambassadors for more than two years, and a key part of their This Is Yoga campaign.

"Our goal is to inspire Canadians of all backgrounds to elevate their lives through the power of practice, in all of its forms and to ignite people's passion to live a life they love," explains Duke Stump, Lululemon's executive vice-president of brand and community.

In honour of International Yoga Day on June 21, the company is celebrating things about yoga that go beyond postures — but to be honest, we'd be happy if we just got to watch Pablico do this all day.