    • NEWS

    Bertrand Charest Found Guilty Of 37 Sex-Related Charges

    The 12 alleged victims were between 12 and 19 at the time of the offences.

    06/22/2017 11:43 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Former high-performance ski coach Bertrand Charest has been found guilty of 37 of the 57 charges against him in connection with sexual relations with his students.

    A Quebec judge handed down the verdicts this morning in a courtroom in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.

    Charest was facing 57 counts, including sexual assault and breach of trust involving 12 alleged victims who were between 12 and 19 at the time of the offences.

    He was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn't have jurisdiction on the two other counts.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Bertrand Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing on March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que.

    The allegations dated back to the 1990s and took place in Quebec as well as other locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand and the United States.

    The offences occurred both before and during Charest's stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

    Charest has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015.

