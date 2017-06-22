ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump has joined the ranks of Google Glass and Bic For Her pens.

Well, his board game has, anyway — a pop-up museum in Sweden has deemed the current President of the United States' 1989 knock-off version of Monopoly a total flop.

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 1, 2017, the board game "Trump: I'm Back And You're Fired" is on display at the Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

The Museum of Failure in Helsingborg celebrates some of history's biggest missteps, and when it opened last week, it inducted the "Trump: I'm Back and You're Fired!" board game into its collection, The Independent reports.

"It's simplified so stupid people can play it, but it's also horribly boring," museum curator and founder Dr. Samuel West told The Washington Post.

Trump's board game joins 70 other products that have flopped over the years, including the Segway, Heinz green ketchup, Colgate frozen lasagna, and Harley-Davidson cologne.

In this photo taken on Thursday, June 1, 2017, Samuel West, curator of the Museum of Failure, holds a bottle of Heinz Green Sauce tomato ketchup at the Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

West told NBC News that while it might be fun to laugh at some of the failed products, humans can benefit from studying the items in his collection.

"Failure is how you learn to walk and learn to talk," he said. "Any skills that you have are gained by failing first."

The world has no problem pointing out Trump's real and perceived failures. Going by West's words, there should be lots to learn from his presidency, right?

