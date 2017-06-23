ADVERTISEMENT

We all know Beyoncé cares a lot about the education of black youth.

Last week, the singer announced the four recipients of her recently created Formation Scholars, whose goal is to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident."

The scholarship is sending the chosen four women to college for the 2017-2018 academic year, and, judging by their bios, they will be brilliant at whatever field they decide to pursue.

No doubt inspired by Bey's announcement, one high school senior decided to recreate her "Lemonade" album cover on his graduation cap for his graduation ceremony. In the image, Maurice Dane Scott replaces Bey in the iconic shot (fur and all), and emblazons the word "Graduate" in lieu of "Lemonade" over it.

Redid the Lemonade album cover for my graduation cap. pic.twitter.com/HPBL6KavyM — d(ayyyy)ne (@IamDayneScott) June 21, 2017

The 18-year-old graduate shared photos of his incredible cap on Twitter, and the response was nothing short of ecstatic.

You're hired — Jaqen H'ghar (@Africann_Psycho) June 21, 2017

Loveeeeeeeeeeee it! Rep'N Bey 2 the fullest! — "JusGorg" (@JusGorg) June 22, 2017

"I had seen someone use the 'Lemonade' concept on their cap, and I decided to replace the word 'Lemonade' with 'graduate' and my own photo," Scott told Teen Vogue. "I love 'Lemonade' for the poetry, its cohesiveness and the diversity of genres," he continued.

According to Teen Vogue, Scott's high school senior project was named after Bey's fashion line Ivy Park, and another project he worked on involving designing a golf course was inspired by the Grammy winner's 2013 Super Bowl stage.

Scott will be attending Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology this fall and we have no doubt that he will continue to be inspired by Bey there too.