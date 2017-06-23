Now more than ever, Canadians love eating at restaurants — and if Instagram is any evidence of it, they love taking pictures of what's on their plates, too.
After all, what better addition can be made to your social media feed than you, having a blast, eating something delicious?
As the Globe and Mail recently noted, more and more restaurants are creating "dishes that photograph well and encourage a performance, designed to create buzz that reaches far beyond the envious diners at the next table."
There's the Ziggy Stardust Disco Egg at La Banane in Toronto, over-the-top milkshakes at The Street Eatery in Calgary, and the sundae surprise for two at Vancouver's Ebo. We've even been asked if we'd like to take a picture before the server starts tossing our salad (looking at you, Susur Lee).
But the question that's crossed our mind more than once is exactly which restaurants are getting all the 'gram love, and fortunately, in honour of Canada 150, the social media giant has the answers for us.
Take a look at the most Instagrammed restaurants across Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. Whether it's because of what's on the menu or the spot's iconic status, here's where you'll find people scrolling through filters and getting the best 'gram possible.
Calgary
Sky 360 Restaurant
Why? The view.
National on 10th
Why? It's hella fun.
Regrub
Why? Those tasty looking milkshakes, of course.
Wurst
Why? We're going to go with beer. Lots and lots of beer.
Ranchman's Cookhouse and Dancehall
Why? Two words: Bucking. Bronco.
Añejo Restaurant
Why? Just look at that bar.
Edmonton
Duchess Bake Shop
Why? Lattes and macarons and scones, oh my!
Sugar Bowl
Why? Beaches + bands.
Julio's Barrio Whyte
Why? Everyone in sombreros!
El Cortez Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar
Why? Perfect places to pose.
Tres Carnales Taquería
Why? It's got to be the food.
Block 1912
Why? Who can resist those bookshelves?
Montreal
Schwartz's
Why? Canadian icon.
La Banquise
Why? Because gluttonous poutine and Montreal go hand-in-hand.
Montreal's comfort food, Poutine! French Fries loaded with gravy, cheese curds and a whole lot of other goodies. Definitely worth the cheat meal! #Poutine #Montreal #Canada #visitmontreal #visitcanada #food #foodporn #foodgram #foodgasm #travel #travelgram #traveler #traveltheworld #F1Weekend #comfortfood #eatmontreal #eatfamous #vegetarian #vegetarianfood
Tommy
Why? Indoor greenery for the win.
Terrasses Bonsecours
Why? There's a ferris wheel. And flaming drinks.
Olive et Gourmando
Why? Just look at those chalkboards.
Deville Dinerbar
Why? Those oh-so-stackable dishes
TorontoMomofuku Noodle Bar
Why? What else are you supposed to do when you get to the ramen mecca?
My ramen obsession continues at Momofuku Noodle Bar 😋 - Chicken Tan Tan Ramen and Pork Ramen 🍲 . . . . #yummy #delicious #torontoeats #blogto #getinmybelly #lifeofafatty #sogood #foodblog #food #foodie #nomnomnom #dinner #toronto #foodblogger #noodlelift #eeeeeats #ilovefood #yummyinmytummy #instagood #foodporn #foodgasm #foodmakesmehappy #lovetoeat #porkbelly #noodles #foodpic #summer #mood #spicy #ramen
Sweet Jesus
Why? Hyper-topped ice creams — and walls created to be Instagram backdrops
El Catrin
Why? The decor speaks for itself
Bang Bang Ice Cream & Bakery
Why? Once you've put in your time in line, you need to document the results
Fring's
Why? Drake
Gusto 101
Why? Beautiful-looking carbs (and patio space)
Vancouver
Medina Cafe
Why? Put so many eggs on it
Anyway, hi Instagram! I've taken many pictures during my hiatus over the past few months, and I'm going to make a conscious effort to post regularly again (going to go back and interweave older photos in with newer posts, too). Here's a picture from a delicious #brunch in Vancouver. Currently sitting in the office while dreaming of this. #vancouver #canada
Miku Restaurant
Why? Beautifully composed, perfect sushi
Black+Blue by Glowbal Group
Why? Gluttony never looked so good
📜: Meat and Seafood Platter This was an epic platter and definitely offered good variety at a decent value. At around $120 you get prime strip loin, lobster tail, prawns, mashed potatoes, veggies, and the famous Brussels sprouts from @glowbal_group. The steak had a nice smoky flavour and a nice char on the outside with crispy fatty edges. My portion was medium rare but certain parts were quite chewy due to some gristle running through it (was bearable). The lobster tail was quite small but had good flavour and texture, while the prawns were on point. Always a big fan of the Brussels sprouts which are crispy, salty, and pair well with the mashed potatoes. A filling meal that is perfect for those who want to try a bit of everything like me! #steak #seafood #lobster #prawns
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
Why? Oysters with a view
Nero Belgium Waffle Bar
Why? Because whipped cream makes everything look delicious.