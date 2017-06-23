ADVERTISEMENT

Now more than ever, Canadians love eating at restaurants — and if Instagram is any evidence of it, they love taking pictures of what's on their plates, too.

After all, what better addition can be made to your social media feed than you, having a blast, eating something delicious?

As the Globe and Mail recently noted, more and more restaurants are creating "dishes that photograph well and encourage a performance, designed to create buzz that reaches far beyond the envious diners at the next table."

There's the Ziggy Stardust Disco Egg at La Banane in Toronto, over-the-top milkshakes at The Street Eatery in Calgary, and the sundae surprise for two at Vancouver's Ebo. We've even been asked if we'd like to take a picture before the server starts tossing our salad (looking at you, Susur Lee).

But the question that's crossed our mind more than once is exactly which restaurants are getting all the 'gram love, and fortunately, in honour of Canada 150, the social media giant has the answers for us.

Take a look at the most Instagrammed restaurants across Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. Whether it's because of what's on the menu or the spot's iconic status, here's where you'll find people scrolling through filters and getting the best 'gram possible.

Calgary

Sky 360 Restaurant

Why? The view.

Calgary... A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

National on 10th

Why? It's hella fun.

@wmcinnes rollin. Bowling brings me deep joy, you guys. A post shared by Derek Heathfield (@deathfield) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Regrub

Why? Those tasty looking milkshakes, of course.

Priorities when moving to a new city: finding the top food spots 👌🏻 A post shared by Sophie Hart (@sophieharttt) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Wurst

Why? We're going to go with beer. Lots and lots of beer.

Celebrating the first day of summer with some awesome people! @wurstcalgary #beers #yyc #firstdayofsummer A post shared by ChristyandFraser (@christyandfraser) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Ranchman's Cookhouse and Dancehall

Why? Two words: Bucking. Bronco.

May be the worst bull rider ever. #hitthefloor A post shared by Derek Lloyd (@derekl40) on Aug 9, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Añejo Restaurant

Why? Just look at that bar.

On Tuesday's we drink Tequila! 💀❤️ #tequilatuesday A post shared by AÑEJO Restaurant (@anejoyyc) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Edmonton

Duchess Bake Shop

Why? Lattes and macarons and scones, oh my!

Tea time @duchessbakeshop #ExploreEdmonton A post shared by Victoria Brewood (@pommietravels) on Aug 19, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

Sugar Bowl

Why? Beaches + bands.