All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    These Are The Most Instagram-Worthy Restaurants In Canada, According To Instagram

    If you hate people taking pictures of food, these are the places to avoid.

    06/23/2017 16:42 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Now more than ever, Canadians love eating at restaurants — and if Instagram is any evidence of it, they love taking pictures of what's on their plates, too.

    After all, what better addition can be made to your social media feed than you, having a blast, eating something delicious?

    As the Globe and Mail recently noted, more and more restaurants are creating "dishes that photograph well and encourage a performance, designed to create buzz that reaches far beyond the envious diners at the next table."

    There's the Ziggy Stardust Disco Egg at La Banane in Toronto, over-the-top milkshakes at The Street Eatery in Calgary, and the sundae surprise for two at Vancouver's Ebo. We've even been asked if we'd like to take a picture before the server starts tossing our salad (looking at you, Susur Lee).

    But the question that's crossed our mind more than once is exactly which restaurants are getting all the 'gram love, and fortunately, in honour of Canada 150, the social media giant has the answers for us.

    Take a look at the most Instagrammed restaurants across Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. Whether it's because of what's on the menu or the spot's iconic status, here's where you'll find people scrolling through filters and getting the best 'gram possible.

    Calgary

    Sky 360 Restaurant

    Why? The view.

    Calgary...

    A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on

    National on 10th

    Why? It's hella fun.

    @wmcinnes rollin. Bowling brings me deep joy, you guys.

    A post shared by Derek Heathfield (@deathfield) on

    Regrub

    Why? Those tasty looking milkshakes, of course.

    Priorities when moving to a new city: finding the top food spots 👌🏻

    A post shared by Sophie Hart (@sophieharttt) on

    Wurst

    Why? We're going to go with beer. Lots and lots of beer.

    Celebrating the first day of summer with some awesome people! @wurstcalgary #beers #yyc #firstdayofsummer

    A post shared by ChristyandFraser (@christyandfraser) on

    Ranchman's Cookhouse and Dancehall

    Why? Two words: Bucking. Bronco.

    May be the worst bull rider ever. #hitthefloor

    A post shared by Derek Lloyd (@derekl40) on

    Añejo Restaurant

    Why? Just look at that bar.

    On Tuesday's we drink Tequila! 💀❤️ #tequilatuesday

    A post shared by AÑEJO Restaurant (@anejoyyc) on

    Edmonton

    Duchess Bake Shop

    Why? Lattes and macarons and scones, oh my!

    Tea time @duchessbakeshop #ExploreEdmonton

    A post shared by Victoria Brewood (@pommietravels) on

    Sugar Bowl

    Why? Beaches + bands.

    Back at the Bowl

    A post shared by Marian Lizzi (@marianliz) on

    Julio's Barrio Whyte

    Why? Everyone in sombreros!

    Adventures of friends and neighbours who left the yard that one time.

    A post shared by Kim C (@notakim) on

    El Cortez Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar

    Why? Perfect places to pose.

    Tres Carnales Taquería

    Why? It's got to be the food.

    2017June21 #besttacoever #tacos #taco #sogood #yum

    A post shared by 🙆🏻hongkong/yeg foodie 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@k.w.foodie) on

    Block 1912

    Why? Who can resist those bookshelves?

    Montreal

    Schwartz's

    Why? Canadian icon.

    There's a reason Montreal is so famous for this #nomishment #smokedmeat

    A post shared by nomishment (@nomishment) on

    La Banquise

    Why? Because gluttonous poutine and Montreal go hand-in-hand.

    Tommy

    Why? Indoor greenery for the win.

    Found my favorite cafe. Too cute. 😍🌱

    A post shared by Ali (@alijean17) on

    Terrasses Bonsecours

    Why? There's a ferris wheel. And flaming drinks.

    Jeudredi you know it 🍸🍺

    A post shared by Gabriel Gervais (@mcgerv) on

    Olive et Gourmando

    Why? Just look at those chalkboards.

    A post shared by Stanley Liu (@stanliest) on

    Deville Dinerbar

    Why? Those oh-so-stackable dishes

    Poutine isn't my thing.. the little foodie in me just died.. #nomoremeat #ahituna #loveonaplate

    A post shared by Beth Lim (@beth.lim) on

    Toronto

    Momofuku Noodle Bar

    Why? What else are you supposed to do when you get to the ramen mecca?

    Sweet Jesus

    Why? Hyper-topped ice creams — and walls created to be Instagram backdrops

    Bless your mouth.

    A post shared by Love Yourz, (@jlinejoven) on

    El Catrin

    Why? The decor speaks for itself

    A post shared by Constantin C (@cculinescu) on

    Bang Bang Ice Cream & Bakery

    Why? Once you've put in your time in line, you need to document the results

    🍦

    A post shared by Giovanni (@esposi2) on

    Fring's

    Why? Drake

    🌊

    A post shared by Shereen (@oh_sheshe) on

    Gusto 101

    Why? Beautiful-looking carbs (and patio space)

    A rare photo of twins @beyonce 🐝📷: @wyauu

    A post shared by Gusto 101 (@gusto101to) on

    Vancouver

    Medina Cafe

    Why? Put so many eggs on it

    Miku Restaurant

    Why? Beautifully composed, perfect sushi

    One more, cause not only was dinner delicious but pretty. Wish I could have my meals to look like this everyday. 😛

    A post shared by Christine (@christinelai604) on

    Black+Blue by Glowbal Group

    Why? Gluttony never looked so good

    📜: Meat and Seafood Platter This was an epic platter and definitely offered good variety at a decent value. At around $120 you get prime strip loin, lobster tail, prawns, mashed potatoes, veggies, and the famous Brussels sprouts from @glowbal_group. The steak had a nice smoky flavour and a nice char on the outside with crispy fatty edges. My portion was medium rare but certain parts were quite chewy due to some gristle running through it (was bearable). The lobster tail was quite small but had good flavour and texture, while the prawns were on point. Always a big fan of the Brussels sprouts which are crispy, salty, and pair well with the mashed potatoes. A filling meal that is perfect for those who want to try a bit of everything like me! #steak #seafood #lobster #prawns

    A post shared by Jason Mak (@thejmak) on

    Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

    Why? Oysters with a view

    Nero Belgium Waffle Bar

    Why? Because whipped cream makes everything look delicious.

    How's your diet going?

    A post shared by Wahid Tausif (@wahidtausiff) on

    MORE:best instagram restaurantsinstagram restaurants canadaLivingrestaurants canadarestaurants canada instagram