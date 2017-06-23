Olivia Wilde Offers Rare Glimpse At Adorable Daughter Daisy

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde and her fiancé Jason Sudeikis sure make cute kids!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old actress shared a photo of their eight-month-old daughter Daisy, and we have to admit it's the most adorable thing ever.

In the shot, Wilde and her baby girl are seen beaming at the camera. Daisy's chubby cheeks and four front teeth are enough to make hearts melt everywhere.

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

The cute selfie was taken on the day of Wilde's Broadway debut in "1984," an adaptation of George Orwell's famous novel. From the look of Daisy's big smile, it appears the baby girl is her mom's biggest fan.

Although Wilde is no stranger to sharing photos of her life on Instagram, the "Vinyl" star has only shared a handful of photos of her daughter since giving birth in October.

The last time we saw a picture of Daisy was in April when Wilde posted a sweet candid of herself laughing with both Daisy and her three-year-old son Otis sitting on her lap.

🐣😌🐣 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Late Show," Wilde revealed that her son is still having trouble accepting the fact that he has a sibling.

"He's like a drill sergeant. I don't know who let him watch 'Full Metal Jacket,' but he is so hard on her," the mom-of-two joked, adding that Otis yells, "You don't live here!" when he gets frustrated with his baby sister.

Though Wilde doesn't quite understand Otis' attitude towards Daisy, she admits it might be due to her having to split time between them.

"I think he's aware that he's sharing me with her because I'm on Broadway and as everyone who's in a play will tell you, you miss a lot of bedtimes and it's tough," she said.