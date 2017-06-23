People Are NOT Happy About Netflix's Portrayal Of Eating Disorders

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is no stranger to stirring up discussions about mental health, but now its latest trailer for the movie "To The Bone" is sparking controversy over its portrayal of eating disorders and mental illness.

The film follows a girl named Ellen, who struggles with anorexia. It stars Lily Collins as the lead, Keanu Reeves as Ellen's doctor, and Carrie Preston as Ellen's mother, Susan.

After the trailer was released on Tuesday, many took to Twitter to voice their outrage, claiming the film dangerously romanticized eating disorders.

Considering the trailer's pop-music soundtrack, witty banter and seeming happy ending, it's easy to see why people might assume the show diminishes this serious illness.

Netflix's To The Bone is a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental illnesses, using the same old white manic pixie trope. — Jemimah Eden Vaughan (@jemimahvaughan) June 20, 2017

Sorry but if they were to make To The Bone realistic, it would be a horror. Anorexia is a monster, not a romantic disease. — Lucy (@_lxcybrown) June 22, 2017

Many also argued that the trailer alone could be a trigger to those struggling with mental illness or eating disorders.

I will be extremely disappointed if Netflix doesn't provide proper trigger warnings and resources for viewers of "To The Bone." — Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) June 20, 2017

i can see what netflix are trying to do with To The Bone but i can see it causing more harm than good — nic (@circasIaves) June 20, 2017

In response to the criticism, fans noted that both the film's director and lead actress have struggled with eating disorders in the past. In fact, the film was inspired by director Marti Noxon's own personal battle with eating disorders and her road to recovery.

"There are a lot of men — more men than women, I would say — who have expressed to me that they think it's an issue of vanity," Noxon told Indiewire of the film's subject matter. "I was writing to try to help people who don't understand, who can't relate to why someone would starve, or throw up, or just spend their life obsessed with food, or obsessed with their body size."

She added, "What's amazing is people who've been through [eating disorders] know what we're talking about, and people who haven't finally say, 'Oh, I get it.'"

Lily Collins and director Marti Noxon on the set of "To The Bone."

Collins, the film's star, also revealed that she found the film relatable due to her own experiences. "I also suffered from eating disorders when I was a teenager, so when I read [the script], I automatically felt very attached to the subject matter," she told the site.

The 28-year-old actress also recently opened up to Shape Magazine about her past struggles with eating disorders.

"I've always strived to start conversations about taboo subjects with young women," she said. "I've always admired people who are relatable and honest. Having suffered from an eating disorder doesn't define me; I'm not ashamed of my past."

Knowing that "To The Bone" was inspired by personal experiences, some people on Twitter have applauded the film's honest take.

To the bone is great, I mean there is an "happy ending" in a movie about anorexia, and I feel it's very important BC THERE IS A WAY THROUGH — ma(zo)ya 16 🏳️‍🌈 (@khalhennig) June 20, 2017

i hope to the bone doesn't romanticize eating disorders. both the writer and lily have suffered w eating disorders so the story is more real pic.twitter.com/3lY30QNxxi — j (@gIumkid) June 20, 2017

And many are just happy that the film is shining a light on anorexia and other eating disorders.

To the Bone may touch up on a delicate matter. But I'm glad some awareness is being brought to a condition no one talks about anymore. — Ashley Naomi (@ashleyanaomi) June 23, 2017

Netflix was previously in hot water over its portrayal of mental health in the series "13 Reasons Why." The show was criticized for the way it romanticized suicide, since the show is about a teen named Hannah who takes her own life and leaves 13 tapes revealing the people who led her to this decision.

Similar to "To The Bone," many warned that "13 Reasons Why" could be triggering to those battling mental illness, while others were simply happy that mental health was becoming a topic of discussion at all.